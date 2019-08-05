LONDON — HSBC has announced the surprise departure of CEO John Flint after 18 months in the job, saying the bank needs new leadership.
HSBC Holdings PLC said Monday that Flint stepped down because "a change is needed" to meet challenges.
Flint spent almost 30 years at HSBC before being named CEO last year.
A statement by HSBC chairman Mark Tucker said, "the board believes a change is needed to meet the challenges that we face and to capture the very significant opportunities before us."
The bank said its chief executive of global commercial banking, Noel Quinn, will serve temporarily as CEO while HSBC looks for a permanent replacement.
More from Star Tribune
More from Star Tribune
More from Star Tribune
More from Star Tribune
More from Star Tribune
More from Star Tribune
More from Star Tribune
More from Star Tribune
More From World
World
China's yuan falls below 7 to US dollar
China's yuan fell below the politically sensitive level of seven to the U.S. dollar on Monday, possibly adding to trade tension with Washington.
World
The Latest: Lam says Hong Kong on verge of danger
The Latest on the protests in Hong Kong (all times local):
World
Hong Kong protests disrupt flights, subways as strike called
At least 100 flights were cancelled and subway service widely disrupted in Hong Kong on Monday as a pro-democracy movement called for a general strike.
World
Mexicans reel from apparent hate crime in Texas
Many in Mexico were reeling Sunday from revelations that a shooting that killed 20 people in the border town of El Paso, Texas appears to have been aimed at Hispanics — and Mexicans in particular.
World
Seoul says US, SKorea preparing joint military drills
Seoul's military says South Korea and the United States are preparing to hold their annual joint military exercises despite warnings from North Korea that the drills could derail the fragile nuclear diplomacy.