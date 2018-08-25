BEIRUT — Human Rights Watch says at least 16 children are among nearly 30 civilians kidnapped by Islamic State militants in southern Syria a month ago.
The rights watchdog said Saturday the extremists are using the kidnapped as a bargaining chip in negotiations with the Syrian government and Russia, calling it a "war crime."
The government is pushing on with an offensive against the group in the southern Sweida province and areas adjacent to Damascus while locals have formed a negotiating committee to secure the release of their relatives.
In a multi-pronged attack, the militants raided Sweida villages and carried out suicide bombings and kidnapped more than 30 people on July 25. The group later beheaded one teenager, while a woman died in their custody. HRW said two women managed to escape.
