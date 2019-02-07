MIDDLETON, Wis. _ Spectrum Brands Holdings, Inc. (SPB) on Thursday reported a fiscal first-quarter loss of $112.5 million, after reporting a profit in the same period a year earlier.

The Middleton, Wisconsin-based company said it had a loss of $2.11 per share. Losses, adjusted to account for discontinued operations and restructuring costs, were 20 cents per share.

The results fell short of Wall Street expectations. The average estimate of four analysts surveyed by Zacks Investment Research was for earnings of 40 cents per share.

The holding company posted revenue of $874.6 million in the period, also missing Street forecasts. Four analysts surveyed by Zacks expected $920.7 million.

HRG shares have risen 36 percent since the beginning of the year. The stock has decreased 46 percent in the last 12 months.

