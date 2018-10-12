The Food and Drug Administration expanded its approval of the HPV vaccine to include men and women between 27 and 45, an effort to protect more people from several types of cancer caused by the human papillomavirus. The vaccine, called Gardasil 9, previously was approved for people 9 through 26. The vaccine is typically given in two doses for those who are 9 through 14, and in three doses for individuals 15 through 26. For those older than 26, the recommended regimen will be three doses.

Genetic glitch may increase impotence risk

Scientists say they’ve located the first well-documented genetic glitch that increases a man’s risk of impotence, a discovery that could lead to new treatments. Most impotence is caused by obesity, diabetes, heart disease, smoking, drug and alcohol use, stress or anxiety. Still, scientists reported that they found a spot in human DNA — near the SIM1 gene — where genetic variation might boost a man’s risk by about 25 percent.

Researchers press to reclassify psilocybin

Researchers from Johns Hopkins University have recommended that psilocybin, the active compound in hallucinogenic mushrooms, be reclassified for medical use, potentially paving the way for the drug to one day treat depression and anxiety and help people stop smoking. Before any reclassification, though, the drug has to clear extensive study and trials, which can take more than five years, the researchers wrote.

news services