SAN FRANCISCO — HP Inc.'s new CEO has unveiled the company's latest plan to streamline its operations — one that envisions cutting its workforce by as much as 16% over the next three years.
The personal computer and printer maker says it expects to drop 7,000 to 9,000 people from its global workforce of about 55,000 by 2020. It expects the moves to save it about $1 billion a year by the end of its 2022 fiscal year.
HP announced the job cuts Thursday at a meeting with Wall Street analysts headlined by incoming CEO Enrique Lores. He had been overseeing the HP division that includes its profitable business of selling ink for the company's printers before being named to the top job last month.
More from Star Tribune
More from Star Tribune
More from Star Tribune
More from Star Tribune
More from Star Tribune
More from Star Tribune
More From Variety
Variety
HP Inc.'s new CEO unveils plan to cut up to 9,000 jobs
HP Inc.'s new CEO has unveiled the company's latest plan to streamline its operations — one that envisions cutting its workforce by as much as 16% over the next three years.
National
US authorities seek access to Facebook encrypted messaging
U.S. Attorney General William Barr and other U.S., U.K. and Australian officials are pressing Facebook to give authorities a way to read encrypted messages sent by ordinary users, re-igniting tensions between tech companies and law enforcement.
Movies
Joaquin Phoenix gives the performance of his career as 'Joker'
An origin story of Batman's nemesis is also about what happens when society neglects its most vulnerable.
National
Judge OKs settlement of racial profiling suit in Mississippi
A federal judge approved a settlement Thursday in a police racial profiling lawsuit that African American residents filed against a majority-white Mississippi county, and a plaintiff said it will return "humanity" to those subjected to harsh treatment.
Celebrities
James Franco's ex-students sue alleging sexual impropriety
Two actresses sued James Franco and the acting and film school he founded Thursday, saying he intimidated his students into gratuitous and exploitative sexual situations far beyond those acceptable on Hollywood film sets.