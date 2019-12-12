Howling Holidays

The winter solstice may bring shorter days and lower temperatures, but things will heat up in a celebratory manner at the Wildlife Science Center. Leashed canines and their families can mark the solstice by dancing the night away to music by the rock band the Caskmates. Participate in activities; food and beverages will be available. Occurring two days after the full "Cold Moon," which is associated with the time of year when long nights and winter winds take hold, join in a chorus of holiday howls at the evening sky. (5-10 p.m. Sat. $8-$10, ages 4 and under free. Wildlife Science Center, 22830 NE. Sunrise Road, Stacy, Minn. 651-464-3993. wildlifesciencecenter.org.)

MELISSA WALKER