ST. SIMONS ISLAND, Ga. — Charles Howell III was just as good on the tougher scoring course at Sea Island with another 64 to match the best 36-hole score of his career and build a three-shot lead in the RSM Classic.

Howell was bogey-free for the second straight round. He ran off four birdies in five holes at the turn on the par-70 Seaside course and made a pair of 20-foot birdie putts on the way in.

He as at 14-under 128, three shots ahead of Cameron Champ and Jason Gore.

Champ birdied his last four holes for a 7-under 63. Gore, who also had a 63 on Seaside, was planning to be at Pebble Beach until getting an exemption Sunday night to the final PGA Tour event of the calendar year.