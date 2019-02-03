TUSCALOOSA, Ala. — Anriel Howard scored 24 points, Teaira McCowan added 12 points and 12 rebounds, and No. 6 Mississippi State beat Alabama 65-49 Sunday.
Howard made 9 of 12 shots and also had seven rebounds. McCowan posted her 17th double-double of the season.
Mississippi State (21-1, 9-0 Southeastern Conference) controlled the paint, outscoring Alabama by 18 points inside.
The Bulldogs led almost the entire way, shooting 55 percent in the first half while taking a 12-point lead.
Cierra Johnson scored 15 for Alabama (11-11, 3-6).
BIG PICTURE
Mississippi State: The Bulldogs continue to dominate the SEC, especially their last four games, winning by an average of 32 points.
Alabama: The Crimson Tide are still looking for a consistent performance in consecutive games. The last time they won consecutive games dates back to Dec. 8-20 when they went on a three-game winning streak.
UP NEXT
Mississippi State: The Bulldogs have their bye week before facing Tennessee next Sunday.
Alabama: The Crimson Tide play at Florida on Thursday.
