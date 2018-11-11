MILWAUKEE — Markus Howard scored 37 points and Marquette beat Bethune-Cookman 92-59 on Saturday.

Howard posted the highest scoring total for a Marquette (2-0) player in a home game in 12 years, and tied the second-highest mark of his career on 10-of-16 shooting from the floor and 10 of 11 from the free throw line.

His seven 3-pointers moved him past Brian Wardle (197) and former teammate Andrew Rowsey (196) and into eighth place in Marquette history with 202 career 3-pointers. He also grabbed eight rebounds and distributed five assists.

The Golden Eagles overcame a sluggish start to take a 51-27 lead at the break as Howard had 26 in the first half. Joey Hauser chipped in 11 points, seven rebounds and six assists off the bench.

Isaiah Bailey led Bethune-Cookman (0-2) with 22 points.