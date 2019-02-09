MILWAUKEE — Markus Howard scored 38 points and No. 10 Marquette hung on at the buzzer, edging No. 14 Villanova 66-65 Saturday and handing the Wildcats their first Big East Conference loss.
Marquette (20-4, 9-2) led by 15 early in the second half. The Golden Eagles took a 66-63 lead on two free throws by Howard with 53 seconds left, but Phil Booth answered with a floater in the lane that made it a one-point game.
Jermaine Samuels then stripped Howard on the ensuing possession with 14 seconds left. After a timeout, Booth drove but was trapped underneath, and passed the ball back to Samuels, who missed an off-balance jumper from the right side as time ran out.
Booth had 19 points and Eric Paschall 17 for Villanova (19-5, 10-1), which had won 11 straight since a 74-71 loss to Kansas on Dec. 15.
Howard hit 13 of 24 shots, including 5 of 11 on 3s. He made all seven of his free throws.
Marquette bounced back from its first home loss of the season, a 70-69 loss to St. John's on Tuesday. Sacar Anim added 18 for the Golden Eagles.
The Golden Eagles opened the second half with a 10-3 run, taking a 40-29 lead on a jumper by Sam Hauser with 16:38 left. Marquette pushed the lead to 47-32 on Anim's jumper as Villanova made just 2 of its first 12 shots after the break.
Villanova answered with 10 consecutive points, pulling within 47-42 on Saddiq Bey's 3-pointer from the right corner. The Wildcats later went on a 13-2 burst and took a 55-53 lead on Samuel's 3-pointer with 6:16 remaining.
BIG PICTURE
Villanova: After facing Providence at home, the Wildcats play three straight on the road at St. John's, Georgetown and Xavier. Villanova earlier defeated all three at home.
Marquette: The Golden Eagles play three of their next four on the road, culminating in a rematch at Villanova on Feb. 27. Although dominant at home, Marquette is 5-3 on the road.
UP NEXT
Villanova hosts Providence on Wednesday.
Marquette is at DePaul on Tuesday.
StarTribune.com welcomes and encourages readers to comment and engage in substantive, mutually respectful exchanges over news topics. Commenters must follow our Terms of Use.
Comments will be reviewed before being published.