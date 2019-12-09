Howard Cruse, a pioneer of LGBTQ comics who served as the founding editor of Gay Comix — one of the first series to feature work by and for openly gay men and women — and who later published "Stuck Rubber Baby," an acclaimed graphic novel inspired by his early years in Jim Crow-era Alabama, died Nov. 26 at a hospital in Pittsfield, Mass. He was 75.

The cause was complications from lymphoma, said his husband, Ed Sedarbaum.

Cruse's work was alternately cute and cheery, with simple backgrounds and comically exaggerated character features, and dark and dense, richly textured with dots and crosshatching that took him many hours per panel.

His style drew comparisons to Dr. Seuss and Robert Crumb. But his subject matter was almost entirely his own, as he became one of the first cartoonists to chronicle gay life in a recurring comic strip and then in a graphic novel. In a career that began when homosexuality was criminalized and comics were treated as a third-class art form, Cruse was credited with paving the way for LGBTQ cartoonists such as Alison Bechdel, author of "Dykes to Watch Out For," and with nurturing a community of artists that only recently acquired mainstream recognition, partly through Bechdel's "Fun Home."

"Howard was one of the greatest cartoonists of his generation," said cartoonist Justin Hall, a California College of the Arts professor who edited the collection "No Straight Lines: Four Decades of Queer Comics," which featured work by Cruse and is being adapted into a documentary. "He is known as the godfather of queer comics, not just because of his artistic talent, not just because of his pioneering works, but because of his generosity, his belief in community and his dedication to helping us all."

"Stuck Rubber Baby" (1995) was a 210-page semiautobiographical graphic novel about a young white man, Toland Polk, exploring his sexuality in the fictional town of Clayfield. Less humorous than Cruse's earlier work, the book interwove civil rights demonstrations, a lynching and a Birmingham church bombing in 1963. The book received Eisner and Harvey awards, the highest honors in comics, and featured an introduction from Pulitzer Prize-winning playwright Tony Kushner. But it soon fell out of print before being reissued in 2010 with an introduction by Bechdel. A 25th anniversary edition will be published next year by First Second Books.

“The Complete Wendel” was Cruse’s 1980s strip about navigating the early years of the AIDS epidemic.

"I'm interested in the undercurrents of life, the ways that people relate to each other, whether they're gay or straight; the way they love each other and betray each other," Cruse told Village Voice in 1988. "These are the things that make all narrative art resonate. I would like to create characters that will resonate a century from now, even to people who are not living in a gay subculture or under the gun of bigotry."

Asked "what would have to happen to make that so," he replied: "People would have to learn how to think for themselves."