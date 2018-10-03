After the FBI investigation into sexual-misconduct charges against him, Brett Kavanaugh will either have enough votes to be confirmed to the Supreme Court or he won’t.

But there is a lot of uncertainty between now and then.

Here are four scenarios for how the latest twist in the Kavanaugh confirmation battle could play out, ranked in order of least likely to most.

4. FBI finds something incriminating on Kavanaugh

There’s always the possibility the FBI finds evidence Kavanaugh did commit the acts he denies. Legal experts say that doesn’t seem likely, because the scope of the FBI’s investigation doesn’t seem deep enough to prove or disprove decades-old allegations.

Because this is a background check and not a criminal investigation, the FBI can’t issue subpoenas, and it doesn’t have to dig into every lead it finds. It is looking into at least two of the three allegations against Kavanaugh. Investigators planned to interview key witnesses, but not necessarily everyone identified as attending one of the parties in question.

Sens. Lisa Murkowski, R-Alaska, left, and Susan Collins, R-Maine, are on the fence on the Kavanaugh confirmation.

Ron Hosko, a former assistant FBI director, said, “They’re not going to crack the case. The best they can hope to do is find the facts.”

But there is a way the FBI could help corroborate Christine Blasey Ford’s accusation that Kavanaugh sexually assaulted her in high school. They can follow up on something Ford said in her testimony: that if the FBI could find out when the alleged eyewitness to her attack, Mark Judge, worked at a grocery store in high school, she could give a better time frame for when it happened. She said she saw Judge a few weeks afterward at the store. A book Judge wrote says that he worked at a local Safeway around the same time Kavanaugh’s calendar appears to refer to drinking beer with friends in Ford’s social circle.

3. Investigation turns into a blessing in disguise for GOP

Just as the worst-case scenario for Republicans could happen, the best-case scenario could, too. President Donald Trump seemed to predict that when he framed the FBI investigation as a “blessing.” Instead of Kavanaugh’s being confirmed under a cloud of doubt, the FBI investigation could find something that clears him — an alibi with witnesses, for example, or the alleged witnesses to the accusations all saying it didn’t happen.

Finding such exonerating evidence is unlikely, though, for the same reason the FBI probably can’t definitively say Kavanaugh did what he’s accused of: It’s not launching a full investigation. It’s mostly interviewing witnesses so the Senate can consider his nomination with a shared set of facts.

2. FBI finds Kavanaugh misstated parts of his testimony

A big danger for Kavanaugh is that he gets caught having made a false claim about other things when he went before the Senate last week.

Like how heavily he did or didn’t drink, what slang in his yearbook meant or what people alleged to have been at the party in question have said about the charges.

These statements, even if misleading, would not prove or disprove Kavanaugh’s innocence of the misconduct claims. But they are central to Kavanaugh’s credibility in the sexual-misconduct allegations and, more broadly, as a judge trying to get on the Supreme Court.

Sen. Jeff Flake, R-Ariz., a pivotal swing vote, told CBS’ “60 Minutes” that if the FBI found that Kavanaugh didn’t tell the truth in his testimony, it would end his nomination.

Such untruths could even lead to legal trouble, since lying to Congress under oath is a crime.

It’s not clear whether the FBI will get into any of these potential discrepancies about Kavanaugh’s past, though. Jens David Ohlin, a vice dean at Cornell Law School, said background checks almost always inquire about someone’s alcohol and drug abuse. But would agents spend time determining whether Kavanaugh ever drank to the point of not being able to remember something he did?

1. The FBI doesn’t give us any clear answers

Again, the FBI isn’t going to make conclusions. It will interview witnesses and write reports. The answers that investigators get will probably differ from the ones we’ve seen from witnesses’ careful statements via their attorneys, or what Congress elicited by asking partisan questions. But in the end it’s up to senators to decide whether Kavanaugh is reasonably innocent or guilty of sexual misconduct — and what that means for his confirmation to the court.

In the absence of a full-scale criminal investigation into the claims, it’s most likely that we are right back where we started: with politicians trying to wade through high-stakes politics, decades-old cases and not a lot of evidence to help them get to the truth.









