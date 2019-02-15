WASHINGTON — President Donald Trump says he will spend about $8 billion to build a wall on the U.S.-Mexico border. It's a far greater sum than the roughly $1.4 billion Congress set aside for that purpose in legislation Trump is expected to sign to prevent another partial government shutdown.
Trump has declared a national emergency on the southern border and is using his executive authority to go around Congress and siphon money from other government accounts.
Here's a breakdown of the $8 billion, according to acting White House chief of staff Mick Mulvaney:
—$1.375 billion included in the government funding bill awaiting Trump's signature.
—$3.6 billion from military construction funds.
—$2.5 billion from Defense Department counterdrug activities.
—$600 million from the Treasury Department's asset forfeiture fund.
