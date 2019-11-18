Promises of fewer hours, less travel, more flexibility and minimal stress. They're the things that can lead parents who are concerned with work-life balance to change jobs.

But sometimes those who believe that they're moving to a more family-friendly company or industry may face a rude awakening when managers don't keep their promises, or when personnel changes transform a once laid-back department into a high-pressure environment.

The family-friendliness of a workplace often depends on who's running it at the moment, said Samantha Ettus, a work-life balance expert and author. People commonly "leave companies for the grass-is-greener mentality of 'maybe that other company is going to afford me a better lifestyle,' " she said. "But if they're working for a boss who doesn't have any boundaries with their own personal life, [that boss] is certainly not going to care about protecting yours."

Companies today are often quick to tout family-friendly benefits such as parental leave and remote-work options, but the hard truth is that employers are generally under no obligation to deliver on those promises and accommodate parents struggling to balance their duties at work with their responsibilities at home.

Alexandra Harwin, a partner at Sanford Heisler Sharp in New York and the co-chair of the firm's employment discrimination practice, said most laws don't require employers to accommodate family responsibilities in the same way they must accommodate other concerns, such as religious holidays.

Still, there are steps parents can take to minimize the risk that a job switch may backfire. Start by understanding the danger of acting hastily while seeking new employment, particularly when you are burned out.

Jamie Long, a psychologist in Fort Lauderdale, Fla., said feeling burned out could "make you want to be a bit more impulsive or quick to make a decision." But, Long adds, once you're aware of your emotions, you "can consciously choose better behaviors."

Those include doing your research. As with any job search, networking helps. "If someone is thinking about working somewhere, it's a good thing to look at their professional networks, see if they know anyone who works there, and get a feel for whether it would be a place that would be supportive of the work-life balance that they're trying to achieve," Harwin said.

You can browse "best places to work" rankings and company review sites, but keep in mind that they don't always present a full or accurate picture of an employer.

"Any information that someone can consider is better than no information," Harwin said, "but those rankings and reviews need to be taken with a grain of salt because they're not always reliable."

It's prudent to wait until you've received an actual offer before inquiring about family-friendly policies, Ettus said. And even with an offer in hand, be discreet.

"It's totally fine to say that you'd love to talk to a couple of people that have worked in the company before, or you'd love to talk to some colleagues, and you can say things that are not direct," Ettus said. "You can say things like, 'Give me a sense of your day. Is the office a high-stress office, or what's the culture like?' "

If you learn that leaders in a company are known for placing little value on their personal lives, that may indicate that they won't place much on yours, either.

Perusing policies in a company's employee handbook also can prove illuminating.

"The policies that are already on the books that may provide for some flexibility are a helpful indication as to whether this is a workplace with the kind of culture that you want to be a part of," Harwin said. "It may be a red flag if an employer is not willing to provide you with information on what their basic policies are before you come on board."

Finally, remember to ask that the family-friendly accommodations specifically promised to you be included in your offer letter. "What an offer letter does is set mutual expectations for a position," Harwin said. "Often when a dispute arises between an employee and an employer, there's some revisionist history on the part of the employer. Having an offer letter provides a clear record about what the requirements of the position are and what the requirements of the position are not."