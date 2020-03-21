Scholarship search websites promise students access to millions of awards totaling billions in free money for college.

All you need is an e-mail address to use sites such as Fastweb, Cappex and Unigo. But once you provide it, scholarship listings aren’t the only things you will receive.

“[You] are going to get a lot of spam,” said Monica Matthews, creator of the website how2winscholarships.com. “You are going to be inundated.”

Don’t let a barrage of e-mails deter you from signing up — or sticking with — a scholarship website, though.

You don’t have to repay scholarships, making them the best way to pay for college.

Here’s how to use these tools to get more than just marketing e-mails.

Decide whether to opt out. Scholarship sites let you opt out of e-mail communications. But you may not want to unsubscribe from everything.

Fastweb, which has helped students find scholarships since 1995, lets you pick specific communications when you register. That way, you will receive messages about award deadlines but not part-time jobs, for example.

Create a dedicated e-mail. Providing an e-mail is the price of doing business with many scholarship search engines, which count on advertising to pay the bills.

That doesn’t mean you have to give them your primary e-mail address.

Instead, create an e-mail account solely for scholarship mail. It will keep marketers from your main inbox and help you track your applications.

Evaluate awards wisely.

Some scholarships may be more likely to lead to spam — or be outright scams.

Never pay for awards. And be wary of applications that require information like a Social Security number, said Shauna Grant, financial aid director at the University of Alaska Anchorage.

“If it feels invasive, put the brakes on,” Grant said.

Marianne Ragins, publisher of ScholarshipWorkshop.com, said to know what you are getting into if you enter sweepstakes, for example. These scholarships may not be scams — you can win money — but their primary goal is collecting information to sell.

Don’t rely on websites alone. Consider the following tactics as well:

Look locally. Visit your high school guidance counselor or college financial aid office to find awards from local organizations or businesses, as well as your state.

Google it. Use searches that include your interests, potential majors, year in school and other details.

Read scholarship books. Check your library for recent editions of titles like “The Ultimate Scholarship Book” and “Scholarships, Grants & Prizes.”

Ryan Lane is a writer at NerdWallet. E-mail: rlane@nerdwallet.com.