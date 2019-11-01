You’re casually scrolling through social media when you spot a friend crowing that she’s headed to Japan next month because she just scored a flight for $247 round trip.

What? Where? Your casual scrolling transforms into a frantic Web search to check on possible dates. You finally find the right airline, only to see that the $247 round-trip deal was a mistake that has since been corrected. You’re crushed; you never knew you always wanted to go to Japan for $247 until you couldn’t.

Mistake fares are lovely surprises that occur for a number of reasons, says Scott Keyes, founder of Scott’s Cheap Flights, who likes to share that he once traveled to Milan from New York for $130 round trip because of one such blunder. “It can be caused by human error or by a fat-finger discount,” Keyes said. He said he thinks his Milan fare probably was supposed to be $1,300 — but because of a misreading or a slip of a finger, a zero was omitted. In 2007, customers were able to score a business-class flight from San Francisco to New Zealand for $1,500 rather than $15,000.

Currency conversion errors, an algorithm and other human errors can lead to these mistakes.

Until 2015, the Transportation Department required all airlines to honor mistake fares; now the government simply requires airlines to refund your mistake fare and reimburse you for cancellation fees.

Still, Keyes said, most airlines continue to honor mistake fares. “If they cancel the tickets, they have thousands of irate customers,” Keyes said.

But before flying via a mistake fare, you have to snag that mistake fare. Here’s how to find them.

Pay for membership to deal sites. Dale Johnson, co-founder of Nomad Paradise, has scored deals like a New York-to-Johannesburg round trip for less than $200 because he pays for memberships to Scott’s Cheap Flights and Flystein, which send deals to him often. Sometimes these are mistake fares; other times they’re simply particularly good deals.

Set up price alerts. Google Flights or Kayak will let you know when a flight has dropped below the rate you set, Johnson said. In this case, you’d have to set a price alert for a specific route rather than waiting for a random deal — but if there is a mistake or a very good deal offered, you’ll be the first to know about it.

Sign up for daily alerts. There are a few newsletters/e-mail alerts focusing on mistake fares, said Sophie Anderson, founder of the Wanderful Me, a Minnesota-based vegan travel and adventure blog. Her favorites: Secret Flying, Airfarewatchdog, the Flight Deal and FlyerTalk Mileage Run Deals.

Follow apps that don’t send alerts at set times. If a travel company offers a daily price alert at the same time every day, you’re going to miss some great deals, said Brianna Schneider, a spokeswoman for Hopper. Instead, follow apps such as Hopper, Scott’s Cheap Flights or Skyscanner, which monitor the prices all day and detect mistake fares instantly. These apps will alert users via a push notification immediately, Schneider said.

Click ‘see first.’ A little-known option on Facebook is to use the “see first” button so you can prioritize which friends or pages you want to see first when you open Facebook. Use this for the mistake fare pages you follow so you are more likely to see them as soon as they post a deal. The lucky people on Facebook when the deal is posted will be able to snag it.

Book through the airline’s website, not a travel agency. Travel agencies tend to make a request for the ticket. This takes time, and during these precious hours, the mistake fare may disappear. If you book without a middleman, you’ll snag the deal faster and get your ticket in your inbox — which usually means it’ll be honored, Keyes said.

Don’t hesitate. Federal law states that if you book a flight directly with an airline and are at least a week out from travel, the airline must give you 24 hours to cancel without penalty, Keyes said. So book the flight even if you aren’t completely sure about the dates; just make sure you make a final decision within 24 hours. Most airlines outside the U.S. also have a 24-hour cancellation policy.

Follow your local airport on social media. Anderson follows Minneapolis-St. Paul International Airport, and it regularly updates its Facebook page with flight deals.

Focus on North America and Europe. These flights typically see the largest number of fare errors, simply because of the higher number of flights, said Tarik Allag, founder of Secret Flying. “Additionally, flights which have multiple airlines operating on the same ticket are more susceptible to becoming error fares,” Allag said, explaining that fuel charges are added after commercial airline reservation systems are created, and this often leads to errors on the airline’s outdated systems. A few years ago, United Airlines was flubbing fares about every few days over a two-week period, Allag said.

Search for flights through a VPN. A virtual private network allows you to browse the internet anonymously — so you can essentially log in from another country, said Johnson of Nomad Paradise. “Due to exchange rates, booking flights in some countries is far cheaper than others,” he said. When he needed to fly from Singapore to Denpasar, Indonesia, Johnson tried several countries and, when browsing from Thailand, some of the flights were up to $200 less.

First, you have to buy and download a VPN. (Johnson recommends Express VPN, which costs $9.99 for the monthly plan.) Next, clear your cookies so that the sites can’t detect your strategy. You will also need to find a website in the country you want to search from. For example, if you’re using a VPN for an IP address in Spain, you’ll need to go to Expedia.es instead of Expedia.com. Argentina and Russia in particular tend to offer lower fares than other countries.

Be aware of currency devaluation. Sometimes, when there’s an overnight currency devaluation, it can be inexpensive to book a flight in a foreign country when all the systems haven’t caught up to the change, Keyes said. In 2012, when Myanmar’s government stopped pegging its currency to the U.S. dollar, causing its value to plunge virtually overnight, travelers were able to book business- and first-class flights out of Yangon that had previously been more than $10,000 for as little as $250, Keyes said.