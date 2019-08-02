Disaster preparation

Earthquakes, tornadoes, floods — whatever natural disaster is common in your area, be sure your pets are as well prepared as other family members. Pack a go-bag for them that includes a week's supply of food, fresh water, medication, vaccination records and pet health insurance policies. Include a recent photo of each pet in case you become separated from them, and update your contact info with microchip or tattoo registration organizations.

Meet the Icelandic sheepdog

Icelandic sheepdogs have the curled tail, thick coat, prick ears and, uh, talkative nature of their Nordic relatives, along with a cheerful and curious nature. They thrive on human companionship and are best suited to homes with people who will keep them busy with activities such as hiking, camping or competing in dog sports. Be forewarned: Not only do Icies bark, they also shed.

Pet connection