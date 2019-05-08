I am the kind of person who buys a bottle of salad dressing, uses it once and then promptly forgets about it in a jumble of other condiments until well after the expiration date. And I'm not alone.

I am much more tempted to whip up a quick vinaigrette myself. That way, I never have to worry about being stuck with too much (although you can make more if you'd like extra), and I can make it exactly the way I want. Plus, it's a great way to use up the extras of all those other ingredients languishing in the fridge.

Let your taste be your guide. Here are the main elements you want to consider:

Oils: This is the backbone of most dressings, according to Ilene Rosen, who wrote "Saladish." The everyday choice is extra-virgin olive oil; choose one whose taste you like and are willing to cook with, whether it's mild, fruity or more assertive. If you'd rather emphasize other flavors, choose a neutral oil, such as canola, grapeseed, safflower or sunflower. Flavored oils, such as toasted sesame, walnut or pumpkin seed, are great, too, but mix them with olive oil or a neutral oil because they can easily go from accent to overwhelming.

Acids: If you're making a vinaigrette, of course your most obvious acid is going to be vinegar. You have many to choose from (but stay away from regular distilled white, which is best left for pickling and cleaning). Balsamic (the dark has a more robust flavor than white) is an all-around great choice.

"If you have that and a nice olive oil, you're done," Rosen said. But try branching out. Cider vinegar is fruity, and sherry vinegar is nutty. Red wine vinegar is assertive (pair it with sturdy bitter greens or vegetables), while white wine vinegar is less assertive (think more delicate greens). If you're emphasizing Asian flavors, try rice vinegar, which comes unseasoned or seasoned with salt and sugar.

Mix orange zest and juice, mint, sugar, Dijon, sherry vinegar and olive oil.

Emulsifiers: These help bring a dressing together and keep it from separating. My favorite all-purpose option is Dijon mustard, which is milder than spicy brown or classic yellow but still packs a zesty punch that pairs well with the vinegar and cuts through oil. Honey is another possibility, one to consider if your dressing or salad ingredients are very acidic. Sometimes I do a bit of both mustard and honey.

You can also use egg yolks, or their derivative, mayonnaise. Yogurt (full-fat regular, not Greek) is good, too. For a vegan emulsifier, try Fabanaise, a mayolike product made with aquafaba, which is the liquid from canned beans.

Wild card/other flavors: You can add almost anything you want to your vinaigrette. Think about what other types of flavors you want to check off, to complement or serve as a foil to what's in your vinaigrette or what you're going to be dressing with it. Sweet? Go for maple syrup, jams or preserves or fruit. Funky? Grab some miso, fish sauce or kimchi.

If you like smoky flavors, reach for chipotles in adobo sauce, smoked sea salt, smoked paprika or even charred fruits or vegetables. If you want to add a little heat or spice, consider chile oil, red pepper flakes, harissa and Sriracha.

If you're after an aromatic or bright pop of flavor, use fresh herbs. Finely chop them, muddle them in the bottom of your jar or blend them in, depending on how you're making the dressing. Garlic and shallots are good. Dried herbs and other pantry spices are at your disposal, as well.

More basics

Start with the classic ratio. The traditional ratio of oil to vinegar is 3-1 (i.e. 3 tablespoons oil per 1 tablespoon of vinegar).

Think about balance, then taste. You want balance not only with what's in your vinaigrette but also with the components of the salad. Is your salad big on bitter greens and tomatoes? Maybe emphasize oil and sweet flavors in your vinaigrette, or make it creamier. If you have a lot of neutral salad elements — cucumber, summer squash, iceberg lettuce — try for something sharper. Taste along the way, adding salt and pepper as needed.

Raid your pantry or refrigerator for inspiration. Vinaigrettes are a perfect way to use up all those ingredients you bought for other recipes and still have hanging around — condiments, especially. Try using the tops of whatever produce is in your salad, such as fennel fronds or radish greens.

Mix it up. For simplicity and ease at home, if you're not making a large quantity, a jar works well. Put all the ingredients in a glass jar with a lid and shake away. You may be surprised how quickly and evenly it comes together.

If you really need to blend ingredients together into a uniform dressing — if you're puréeing herbs or produce or using thicker ingredients such as miso — go for your blender or food processor. Especially if you're not too concerned about a perfect emulsion, a good old whisk and bowl can work, too.

Dress the salad at the right time. Homemade dressings should last at least a few days in the refrigerator. Shake them again if they separate. If you're using your vinaigrette on something sturdy or hearty, a grain salad or grilled/roasted vegetables perhaps, you can apply the dressing in advance. This will help the flavors meld, too.

More delicate dishes, such as a traditional green salad, should be dressed right before serving to avoid wilting. Rosen notes in her cookbook that her preferred method of tossing a salad is by hand, while wearing food-safe gloves. That assures that the dressing gets into every bit of a grain or vegetable.

Use vinaigrettes for more than salads. Try different applications for your vinaigrette, as a dip, marinade or sandwich condiment. You could even drizzle it over a cold soup.

Three flavor combos

• ½ cup fresh basil plus 2 tablespoons cider vinegar plus 2 ¼ teaspoons Dijon mustard plus 6 tablespoons neutral vegetable oil plus salt and pepper as needed (combine in food processor or blender, streaming in oil after basil and then vinegar and mustard are pulsed). From "Saladish."

• Olive oil plus red wine vinegar plus Dijon mustard plus garlic.

• Orange zest plus orange juice plus mint plus sugar plus Dijon mustard plus sherry vinegar plus olive oil.