The first time Alex Paterson lived in Washington, D.C., as a 19-year-old summer intern from Montana, he had no friends. He was working 8 a.m. to 11 p.m., spending his days in an unpaid internship and his evenings in a job as a server at a bar. It left little time for friends.

In the three years since, Paterson has graduated from college and returned to Washington for a job at the Department of Health and Human Services. Now that he has time for friends, the challenge is finding them. He’s developed a knack for it, but it took effort.

Making friends seems easy. Find people with similar interests, do things together and share things about yourself. After a certain number of hungover brunches and bad-dating stories are exchanged, you’re besties for life, right?

Not exactly. There’s one thing that’s different about making friends after you graduate from college and move to a new city: You’re no longer surrounded by people your own age, experiencing all the same things at about the same time. But there are ways to make and keep friends as an adult. Paterson shared some of his tips, and many of them jibed with what the experts have to say.

• If you’re moving to a new place, ask for friend setups. Rachel Bertsche, who’s written a book about her search for a best friend after moving from New York to Chicago in her late 20s, recommends telling people that you’re in the market for friends.

Start by letting your existing network know that you’re about to move to a new city, and find out whether anyone might know someone where you’re moving.

“The nice thing about friendships vs. dating is there’s so much less pressure,” Bertsche added.

One of Paterson’s best friends was a setup; Debi was a friend of Paterson’s ex-boyfriend who moved to Washington around the same time he did. They spend most weekend nights together, Paterson said, and they’re in a running group together. Which brings us to the next point.

• You need momentum for a first meetup to grow into something lasting.

“The hardest part about making friends is that second or third meeting,” Bertsche said, which is why she recommends joining a group that meets consistently — a book club, a fitness class, an adult ed course.

“If you know you’re going to see someone once a month, it takes the awkwardness out of ‘when should we meet?’ ”

Just like a romantic relationship, friendship “is a relationship that requires time and getting to know each other,” said Shasta Nelson, author of “Frientimacy: How to Deepen Friendships for Lifelong Health and Happiness.” She teaches online courses in friendship in which she stresses the importance of repetition in bonding with new people.

“In my anecdotal research, women say they need six to eight interactions together before they feel safe calling someone a friend,” she said.

To Nelson, a healthy friendship requires consistency, positivity and vulnerability.

“When we get out of school, one of the biggest mistakes we make is thinking we need to go out and meet new people,” Nelson said. “It’s less about finding the right people and more about practicing those three things with the people we’re meeting.”

• If you’re still not feeling close to anyone, ramp up the vulnerability. After about three months in Washington, Paterson realized that there were a lot of people for whom he “knew their drink order at the bar, but I didn’t know what their relationship with their mom was like.” In other words: He didn’t really know them.

“It’s really easy to have superficial weekend friendships,” Paterson acknowledged. He remedies this by way of a simple tweak: Rather than asking a person he’s just meeting, “What do you do?” he asks, “How is your day going?”

Getting close to someone requires talking about more than work with your work friends, for example, and discussing more than exercise with your workout buddies.

“The friends we’re going to stay in touch with over the long haul are the people we’ve practiced bonding with beyond the one thing that brought us together,” Nelson said.

What brings Paterson and Debi together in a close friendship? “She actually cares about my emotional well-being in a way that’s sincere and not just filling up quiet space at a party,” he said.

There will be plenty of small talk when trying to make friends in a new place. When you find something deeper or bigger than that, hold on.