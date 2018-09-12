A total of five pantry ingredients and a preparation I've never tried before had me hooked before I finished flipping through a preview copy of Cynthia Chen McTernan's "A Common Table: 80 Recipes and Stories From My Shared Cultures," due out in October.

As the cookbook's subtitle and the author's surnames suggest, McTernan's recipes draw from her Chinese heritage, South Carolina upbringing and her husband's family background (Hawaiian, Korean-Irish). She began a lovely food blog as a Harvard Law School student that won a 2015 Saveur Readers' Choice blog award, and has continued to blog weekly as a lawyer and new mom in Los Angeles.

Here, a modest piece of lean flank steak — not a folded-over slab — is lightly oiled, seasoned and given a brief ride in a hot cast-iron pan. This will cause smoke; be advised and take the precautions your kitchen demands. While the meat rests, you stir together sesame oil and what seem like unholy amounts of salt and pepper — a take on the Korean dipping sauce called gireumjang, McTernan says.

Slice the meat as you like, then drizzle and dip. The effect is mouthwatering, and although food writers overuse the construct, the dish could not be simpler. The sauced steak will taste good the next day, too, in a sandwich or atop a salad of leafy greens.

Because the recipe is so simple, you could make a quick, noodly side to go with it. If you like the looks of what's on the plate with our steak, follow the directions on a package of rice noodles (skinny or wide; give a 10-minute soak, then drain). Whisk together a creamy dressing of peanut butter, soy sauce and/or fish sauce, rice vinegar and water in a bowl. Toss in the noodles, chopped green onions and/or grated carrot, maybe some crispy fried shallots and unsalted peanuts.