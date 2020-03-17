Charity organizations, particularly food shelves and pantries, are struggling to keep up with an increased demand for services and fewer volunteers. Here are places you can donate or volunteer across Minnesota.
Twin Cities metro
Meals on Wheels, Minneapolis
A meal delivery service for the elderly in the Twin Cities accepting volunteer drivers and cash donations by mail, phone or online.
612-623-3363
meals-on-wheels.com
People Serving People, Minneapolis
Serves homeless and at-risk children and their families. Accepting cash, stocks and volunteers.
612-332-4500
give.peopleservingpeople.org
The Food Group, New Hope
Partners with food pantries to bring affordable, healthy groceries to low-income residents of the Twin Cities and surrounding areas. Accepting cash, food, stock and volunteers.
763-450-3860
thefoodgroupmn.thankyou4caring.org
Catholic Charities, Twin Cities
Provides shelter, food, housing, education and medical services to children and families, adults, elders and those with disabilities in the Twin Cities. Accepting cash, stock, personal care items, food and volunteers.
612-204-8374
cctwincities.org
Second Harvest Heartland, St. Paul and Brooklyn Park
Prepares emergency meals to assist families, partnering with nearly 1,000 food shelves, food pantries and other meal programs. Accepting cash, food and volunteers.
651-484-5117
www.2harvest.org
360 Communities, Burnsville
A network of food shelves in Burnsville, Rosemount, Lakeville, Apple Valley, and Farmington providing immediate food and resources to individuals and families.
952-985-5300
360communities.harnessapp.com
Donations accepted: Cash, food, volunteering, school supplies, personal care items
Greater Minnesota
ECHO Food Shelf, Mankato
Provides emergency food assistance to people in Blue Earth County and North Mankato. Accepting cash, food and volunteers.
507-345-7508
echofoodshelf.org
Channel One Food Shelf, Rochester
Provides food assistance to low-income individuals and families through the Channel One Food Shelf Program. Seeking cash, food and volunteers to pack emergency food boxes.
507-287-2350
helpingfeedpeople.org
CHUM Food Shelf, Duluth
Provides emergency shelter, food and street outreach throughout Duluth. Cash is preferred.
218-720-6521
chumduluth.org
Kandiyohi County Food Shelf, Willmar
Provides food to Kandiyohi County residents. Cash donations can be made online or by mail. Accepting cash, stock and volunteers.
320-235-2641
kandiyohicountyfoodshelf.com