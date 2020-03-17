Charity organizations, particularly food shelves and pantries, are struggling to keep up with an increased demand for services and fewer volunteers. Here are places you can donate or volunteer across Minnesota.

Twin Cities metro

Meals on Wheels, Minneapolis

A meal delivery service for the elderly in the Twin Cities accepting volunteer drivers and cash donations by mail, phone or online.

612-623-3363

meals-on-wheels.com

People Serving People, Minneapolis

Serves homeless and at-risk children and their families. Accepting cash, stocks and volunteers.

612-332-4500

give.peopleservingpeople.org

The Food Group, New Hope

Partners with food pantries to bring affordable, healthy groceries to low-income residents of the Twin Cities and surrounding areas. Accepting cash, food, stock and volunteers.

763-450-3860

thefoodgroupmn.thankyou4caring.org

Catholic Charities, Twin Cities

Provides shelter, food, housing, education and medical services to children and families, adults, elders and those with disabilities in the Twin Cities. Accepting cash, stock, personal care items, food and volunteers.

612-204-8374

cctwincities.org

Second Harvest Heartland, St. Paul and Brooklyn Park

Prepares emergency meals to assist families, partnering with nearly 1,000 food shelves, food pantries and other meal programs. Accepting cash, food and volunteers.

651-484-5117

www.2harvest.org

360 Communities, Burnsville

A network of food shelves in Burnsville, Rosemount, Lakeville, Apple Valley, and Farmington providing immediate food and resources to individuals and families.

952-985-5300

360communities.harnessapp.com

Donations accepted: Cash, food, volunteering, school supplies, personal care items

Greater Minnesota

ECHO Food Shelf, Mankato

Provides emergency food assistance to people in Blue Earth County and North Mankato. Accepting cash, food and volunteers.

507-345-7508

echofoodshelf.org

Channel One Food Shelf, Rochester

Provides food assistance to low-income individuals and families through the Channel One Food Shelf Program. Seeking cash, food and volunteers to pack emergency food boxes.

507-287-2350

helpingfeedpeople.org

CHUM Food Shelf, Duluth

Provides emergency shelter, food and street outreach throughout Duluth. Cash is preferred.

218-720-6521

chumduluth.org

Kandiyohi County Food Shelf, Willmar

Provides food to Kandiyohi County residents. Cash donations can be made online or by mail. Accepting cash, stock and volunteers.

320-235-2641

kandiyohicountyfoodshelf.com