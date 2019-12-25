Anyone who wants to help those who were displaced by the Christmas morning fire at the Francis Drake Hotel can come drop off diapers, mittens and gloves at S. 9th St. and 4th Ave. S. in downtown Minneapolis.
More from Star Tribune
More from Star Tribune
More from Star Tribune
More from Star Tribune
More from Star Tribune
More from Star Tribune
More from Star Tribune
More From Star Tribune
More From Local
Minneapolis
More than 200 displaced in fire at the Drake Hotel apartments
A four-alarm fire broke out early this morning in downtown Minneapolis at the aging apartment building that serves mostly as temporary housing for homeless people.
Local
How to help those displaced by Francis Drake Hotel fire
Anyone who wants to help those who were displaced by the Christmas morning fire at the Francis Drake Hotel can come drop off diapers, mittens…
Variety
In Wisconsin, 28 people gave kidneys to strangers this year
A large number of people donated kidneys this year at the University of Wisconsin Hospital in Madison — and in each case it was a donation to a stranger.
Local
Families rally to support Chanhassen day-care teacher who lost home to fire
A GoFundMe page has more than $16,000 in donations.
East Metro
Maplewood police ID 'out of control' murder suspect, accused of running over woman
The 21-year-old St. Paul woman made it difficult for police to arrest her.