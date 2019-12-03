When Reagan Alonso, a nurse living in Jacksonville, Fla, first offered to help her aging mother with her finances, she encountered resistance.

Her mother, 88, was born in Ohio, and "being from the Midwest and of that generation, we're very much, 'You don't talk about money,' " said Alonso, 60. "When it came to the point when I told her I have to put my name on your checking account, she was at first very suspicious. I told her, 'The checkbook is going to be with you, and I'm not taking any control away from you.' "

Family conversations about money are rarely easy. But that is especially true with older parents who are still relatively capable of managing their lives — and do not want their children to do it for them.

As we get older, "our cognitive abilities are not what they were, but unfortunately our confidence continues to be very high," said Liz Weston, a Los Angeles-based certified financial planner, author and writer for the website NerdWallet. "It's like driving a car with the parts falling off and we're insisting everything is fine until we hit the tree."

The idea is to gain control of that car before the crash.

"It takes a lot of patience and persistence," said Lauren Locker, a certified financial planner in Passaic, N.J. "This is the kind of conversation that needs to start early on."

Before the parental conversation, there needs to be a sibling conversation, Locker said. That is easier in some families than others, but brothers and sisters need to be on the same page, she said, about approaching the parent.

That does not mean the discussions need to be with the entire family. The child who is closest to the parents (psychologically or logistically), the most comfortable with tough conversations or the most financially savvy can initiate it — as long as all sisters and brothers are kept informed.

Do not approach the issue by simply asking if your parents would like help with their finances, the experts agreed. No matter how compassionately the question is asked, it implies that they are not capable of handling their affairs.

Focus not on what they might or might not be doing, but on what the family as a whole needs to do to help, said Carolyn McClanahan, a certified financial planner and medical doctor in Jacksonville. And do it with empathy and a lack of judgment.

For instance, say, "I'm concerned that I don't have all the information I need. At some point in life, something is going to happen, and I want to make sure we're ready," she said. "It's more concern about yourself doing a good job instead of making them sound like they're doing a bad job."

It can be helpful to point out that the anxieties are not just about whether money is being handled correctly, but also to ensure that the government is not going to get a bigger bite of any inheritance than necessary.

If familial tensions get in the way, McClanahan suggested asking whether the parent would be willing to have an objective third person involved, such as a financial planner.

"You can offer three names, and then leave it with the parent for a while," Locker said about choosing the third person. "The parent needs to process and not feel pressured to do something."