Halloween is coming up, and that means there’s a good chance you’re planning to put your pet in a costume. Expect to see lots of pet pumpkins out there, as well as hot dogs, bumblebees, devils, lions and superheroes.

Whatever silly or spooky get-up your dog or cat will sport, make sure Bella and Baxter wear it comfortably and happily. Here’s how to help them have a fright-free holiday.

Comfort comes first.

Consider whether your pet enjoys playing dress-up before outfitting her as a pirate pup or cupcake kitten. If she’s outgoing and game for anything, go for it. If she’s more of a retiring type, a simple Halloween-themed bandanna or collar might be a better choice than a full-fledged costume. Or you can just tell people she’s wearing her birthday suit.

Check the fit.

A costume should never restrict your pet’s vision, hearing or ability to breathe or move. Straps should fit snugly without dragging on the ground or catching on fur. Avoid items with buttons, bows, fringe or other features that could be chewed off and swallowed.

Monitor your pet’s reaction.

If your pup isn’t enjoying his finery, it’s likely that he’ll let you know. Look for ears laid back, a lowered head and tail and dilated pupils. He also may paw at his costume in an attempt to remove it. Remember, don’t force your dog to wear a costume if he doesn’t want to.

Prepare for escape attempts.

If your pets aren’t fazed by people in costume, they can help you hand out goodies. But consider using a baby gate or other barricade in front of the door to thwart escapes. And make sure your pet is wearing its tags or has an ID chip. Halloween is second only to July 4th as the most common holiday that pets become lost.

Let your pet see your costume.

Try on your costume for your pet and watch her reaction to it, especially if you’re planning to wear a mask. A sudden change in a person’s face could have her howling. If your pet is your holiday companion, you may have to go without a mask.

Keep ’em safe at home.

Halloween decorations such as candles or jack-o’-lanterns can pose a risk to pets, especially ones wearing costumes. And then there’s all the candy. If you’re having a party, set out a bowl of treats that are safe for guests to give pets, but ask them to limit the number they give.

Aim for visibility.

If you plan to take your pet trick-or-treating or to an outdoor gathering, choose a costume that glows in the dark. At the very least, outfit your pet with a light-up collar or leash.

Consider a low-key holiday.

If frequent knocking, ringing doorbells and strange-looking people upset your pet, he’ll likely be happier in a room away from all the commotion. Give him a catnip-stuffed bat or a monster chew toy to keep him occupied.

And if your pet really hates Halloween?

Turn off the porch light and settle down on the sofa and cue up “It’s the Great Pumpkin, Charlie Brown.” Your pet will love you for it.