The Minneapolis edition of "The Tonight Show Starring Jimmy Fallon" will most likely be one of the hottest tickets on Super Bowl Weekend. They're free -- but the competition will be fierce.

You'll have to wait until 10:30 a.m. CST on Dec. 22 before tossing your name in the hat. On that morning, you can go to https://www.nbc.com/the-tonight-show/tickets/main and put yourself in contention. You must be at least 16 years old at time of taping to attend.

Fallon announced earlier this week that "The Tonight Show" will offer a special live broadcast Super Bowl night from the Orpheum Theatre in Minneapolis.

There is one other way to snag tix, but it'll cost you. Fortunately, your cash goes to a good cause. Those donating to "Night of Too Many Stars," a star-studded event to raise money for autism research, will be eligible for a package that includes two tickets to the taping (and the Super Bowl!), airfare and accomodations at a four-star hotel and a chance to swap pants and stories with Fallon.To enter, visit omaze.com/fallon.

"Night of Too Many Stars" airs 7 p.m. Saturday on HBO.



