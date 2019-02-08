THE Travelers: Eric and Lynda Harrison of Lakeville.

The scene: Using a GoPro attached to a wing, the micro- flight company Batoka Sky captured Eric, in foreground, and Lynda Harrison soaring above Victoria Falls. The falls — on the Zambezi River, between Zambia and Zimbabwe — is among the largest waterfalls in the world. Mist rises high from the thunderous water. "When the sun is at a certain angle, one can see many rainbows within the mist of the falls," Eric wrote in an e-mail.

The trip: The duo stayed at the Avani Resort in Livingston, Zimbabwe, which is a 10-minute walk from the falls. At the hotel, they kept hearing about these flights and eventually decided to take one. For the avid world travelers, this trip to Africa was their most adventurous yet.

The flight: "A microflight is basically a hang glider with a propeller pushing it and flies similar to an airplane," Eric wrote. After circling about 600 feet above the falls, they flew up the Zambezi River to do a low-level flight over the Mosi-oa-Tunya Zoological Park, where they spied hippos, zebras, elephants and giraffes from above. "The flight was very smooth and they fly about two to three of them per hour," Eric added.

