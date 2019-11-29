Cruise Instagram or Pinterest, and you'll find numerous examples of warm, cushy reading areas decked out with twinkling string lights and endless built-in shelves. How do you evoke the feeling of having your own library in a small space with a small budget? We surveyed some experts for advice.

The books

Before she starts any decorating project, New York City designer Tara Seawright asks clients to cut their collections. To help them decide what stays and what goes, she suggests that they think about each volume's day-to-day use and why they're buying and acquiring books in the first place.

"Books have become more like a resource library, and people tend to keep books that are more visually arresting," she said.

Other questions to consider: Do you turn to a physical dictionary to look up words, or are you using an app? Do you have a favorite cookbook, or are you finding recipes online? Do you like to reread your favorite books? Are there books that are personally meaningful to you? Do they help you with hobbies, work or school? When you're finished, you'll have a curated collection that reflects your passions and interests without cluttering your space, Sea-wright said.

The cases

Don't feel pressure to stick to petite furniture just because you're furnishing a small space. "People tend to get a few small bookshelves in a small space and keep them all a manageable height, like 4 feet tall, but if you get a bookshelf that goes as close as you can to the ceiling, it makes a space feel much bigger than a lot of little shelves everywhere," said Laurie Gillman, co-owner of East City Bookshop in Washington, D.C.

She recommends picking a larger piece for your main book storage, and then supplementing with smaller options as needed. "Having something that's bigger somehow makes the space feel more put together and inviting," she said.

Hanna Hollenbach, a 20-year-old student who documents her book collection on Instagram (hannasbookhaven), stores most of her books on two simple Ikea Billy bookcases flanking two large windows in the living room of her one-bedroom apartment. She also uses a rolling utility cart with three compartments that she bought at Michael's. "I wanted something different and inexpensive that I could move to different spaces," she said.

The alternatives

The options are limitless when it comes to storing and decorating with books, even if you lack space. Think about nooks and crannies or those spots that might not normally be used, such as above a door frame or under the treads of a staircase. If you have high cabinets in your kitchen that aren't seeing a lot of use, Seawright suggested taking the doors off the highest row and displaying books there.

Or, as long as they're not in the way, piles of books on the floor or under windowsills.

The rest

You don't need a window seat or a wood-paneled study to create a cozy reading spot. The essentials are a comfy seat, good lighting and a place to set down a drink. If you read in coffee shops or libraries, "start noticing when you stay for a long time in a place and try to duplicate that in your own home," Seawright said.

She suggests pairing a comfortable chair with a cushioned ottoman. Pillows and throws are inexpensive ways to add more softness.

Adequate lighting is key for good reading, and the dark basement space in her store presented challenges for Gillman that she solved with layered lighting. In addition to removing some of the bulbs from many of the pre-installed fluorescent lighting fixtures, Gillman picked table lamps with shades to concentrate diffused light in the shop's larger seating area. She said light should be about eye level when you're sitting. Seawright suggests investing in a dimmer switch.