Four Vikings players represented the NFC in Sunday’s Pro Bowl. Here’s how they fared:
Adam Thielen, WR: Had two receptions on three targets for 18 yards. He also attempted one pass, which was intercepted.
Danielle Hunter, DE: Made three solo tackles with a sack and a tackle for loss.
Harrison Smith, S: Made three solo tackles.
Anthony Barr, LB: Made two solo tackles.
More from Star Tribune
More from Star Tribune
More from Star Tribune
More from Star Tribune
More From Sports
Wolves
Leonard scores 33 as Raptors beat Doncic, Mavericks 123-120
Kawhi Leonard scored 33 points to help the Toronto Raptors overcome a triple-double from Dallas rookie Luka Doncic in a 123-120 win over the Mavericks on Sunday night.
Twins
Twins' fiscal strategy has short-term upside
The team's payroll figures to swell in coming years if all the core players it desperately wants to become stars actually achieve that status.
Wolves
Aldridge leads Spurs past Wizards 132-119
LaMarcus Aldridge had 30 points, nine rebounds and six assists, and the San Antonio Spurs beat the Washington Wizards 132-119 on Sunday night to snap a two-game skid at home.
Gophers
Gophers women's basketball-Ohio State game preview
The Gophers have lost two straight and six of seven since opening Big Ten Conference play and are coming off a 64-53 loss Thursday to Purdue.
Gophers
Brown, Landrum star as No. 2 Baylor beats Oklahoma 74-53
Her team won and probably will be ranked No. 1 this week, but Baylor coach Kim Mulkey seemed more pessimist than optimist after yet another Big 12 Conference road win.
StarTribune.com welcomes and encourages readers to comment and engage in substantive, mutually respectful exchanges over news topics. Commenters must follow our Terms of Use.
Comments will be reviewed before being published.