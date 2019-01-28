Four Vikings players represented the NFC in Sunday’s Pro Bowl. Here’s how they fared:

Adam Thielen, WR: Had two receptions on three targets for 18 yards. He also attempted one pass, which was intercepted.

Danielle Hunter, DE: Made three solo tackles with a sack and a tackle for loss.

Harrison Smith, S: Made three solo tackles.

Anthony Barr, LB: Made two solo tackles.