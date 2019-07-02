Experienced sluggers

Happy birthday, Nelson Cruz. And happy hunting as you chase down these gracefully aged sluggers.

HRs after 39th birthday

117 Barry Bonds

 95 Carlton Fisk

 87 Dave Winfield

 87 Darrell Evans

 82 Hank Aaron

 75 David Ortiz

 75 Carl Yastrzemski

 70 Raul Ibanez

 70 Ted Williams

HRs in a season, age 39+

 45 Barry Bonds 2004

 45 Barry Bonds 2003

 40 Hank Aaron 1973

 38 David Ortiz 2016

 38 Rafael Palmeiro 2003

 38 Ted Williams 1957

 37 David Ortiz 2015

 36 Steve Finley 2004

 34 Darrell Evans 1987