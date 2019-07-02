Experienced sluggers
Happy birthday, Nelson Cruz. And happy hunting as you chase down these gracefully aged sluggers.
HRs after 39th birthday
117 Barry Bonds
95 Carlton Fisk
87 Dave Winfield
87 Darrell Evans
82 Hank Aaron
75 David Ortiz
75 Carl Yastrzemski
70 Raul Ibanez
70 Ted Williams
HRs in a season, age 39+
45 Barry Bonds 2004
45 Barry Bonds 2003
40 Hank Aaron 1973
38 David Ortiz 2016
38 Rafael Palmeiro 2003
38 Ted Williams 1957
37 David Ortiz 2015
36 Steve Finley 2004
34 Darrell Evans 1987
