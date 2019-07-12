Twins’ lead: Once XL, now M

The Twins and the Indians, two division rivals fighting for the AL Central crown, will open the season’s second half playing each other in Cleveland starting on Friday night. Here’s the Central race so far:

11½: Twins’ largest lead this season over the Indians. That occurred after they beat Tampa Bay on June 2.

5½: Twins’ lead over the Indians now.

13: Games remaining between the teams.

76: Days, and counting, the Twins have been in first place. They beat Baltimore on April 27 to take a one-game lead and have been in first place since.

3-3: Twins’ record in July. Meanwhile, Cleveland has won six games in a row.