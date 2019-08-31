The Trump administration is limiting scientific input to the 2020 dietary guidelines, raising concerns among nutrition advocates and independent experts about industry influence over healthy eating recommendations for Americans.

For the first time, the Department of Health and Human Services and the Department of Agriculture, which oversee the committee giving recommendations for the guidelines, have predetermined the topics that will be addressed. They have narrowed the research that can be used only to studies vetted by agency officials, potentially leaving key studies out of the mix.

The 80 questions the committee has been asked to answer do not cover several pressing issues the panel explored five years ago. This includes the consumption of red and processed meat, as well as the dramatic proliferation of ultra-processed foods, which account for a growing percentage of calories consumed by Americans. Nor will the committee explore appropriate sodium levels for different populations.

A wide range of experts say these are among the most critical questions as the nation faces an epidemic of lifestyle diseases such as atherosclerosis, heart disease, stroke, obesity and Type 2 diabetes. They also represent the issues that large food companies find most objectionable because they would likely cast high-sodium, high-sugar, high-saturated fat and highly processed foods in a poor light.

Nationwide impact

Since 1980, the federal government has revised dietary guidelines every five years, and the recommendations have a wide impact on American health and commerce. The guidelines, their CliffsNotes version once known as the food pyramid, are the road map to how the government administers school lunches as well as food assistance programs. Many manufacturers formulate their products based on these guidelines so they can participate in those programs, which buy $100 billion worth of food a year.

Half of American adults already live with one or more diet-related chronic illnesses, and poor diet is the No. 1 cause of ill health in the country, leading to 700,000 deaths annually, according to the Center for Science in the Public Interest, a consumer advocacy group that pushes for safer and healthier foods.

Even if the debate around issues such as red meat and salt remains unresolved, nutritionists say it is hard to fathom why the federal panel wouldn't try to assess the evidence and craft recommendations.

In a statement, the USDA said it decided on the topics based on their importance to public health, potential impact on federal nutrition programs, and to avoid duplication of federal efforts. The committee will look at broad questions exploring the relationship between added sugar consumption and the risk of obesity, as well as more specific questions, such as the relationship between seafood consumption during pregnancy and lactation and the cognitive development of infants.

The work of the 2020 Dietary Guidelines Advisory Committee has added import this cycle. For the first time, the committee will issue nutrition guidelines for pregnant women and children under 2 years old. In addition, the World Resources Institute, the World Bank and the United Nations issued a report recently that humans must dramatically alter food production to prevent the most catastrophic effects of global warming, one of its central imperatives being reducing demand for beef.

Under a 2015 law passed in response to that year's recommendations, this year's panel is prohibited from studying the effect of food production on the environment.

"The dietary guidelines are under assault from multiple directions," David Katz, author and founding director of Yale University's Yale-Griffin Prevention Research Center, said. "This time around, veiled organizations representing the interests of beef, dairy and Big Food are pretending to use science to argue against the actual science and to expunge key recommendations. Of course sustainability should be included. Of course we need to eat less meat."

Danielle Beck, senior director of government affairs for the National Cattlemen's Beef Association, defended the USDA's approach, saying it preserves the scientific integrity of the process.

"It's important to note that the guidelines were never intended to talk about sustainability; those questions are outside the scope of law," she said. "We're confident that as long as the research is clear, and as long as the committee sticks to the scope laid out for them, it will acknowledge beef's role in a heart-healthy, balanced diet."

Narrowed body of research

As it conducts its research, the dietary guidelines committee has historically cast a broad net to craft its recommendations, consulting with outside experts and drawing on data analysis, the USDA's own research and outside science from universities and independent researchers.

Some experts argue the decision to limit the work only to research analyzed by the agency's own scientists will hobble the committee. On July 22, more than 30 advocacy groups and organizations, from the American Institute for Cancer Research to the American Academy of Pediatrics, petitioned the advisory committee to open up the process.

The group says that the decision to exclude outside science will reduce the effectiveness of review and represents a sharp departure from the process used by the 2015 committee, which used outside science to answer nearly half of its research questions.

"Thousands of researchers outside the federal government have devoted their careers to conducting valuable research on topics related to diet and health, including some of the specific research questions identified" by the committee, the letter says. "This research, which includes systematic reviews and meta-analyses, has been peer-reviewed by the country's — and the world's — leading researchers in the field and published in the top scientific journals, at scientific conferences and on the websites of respectable nonprofit organizations."

Some experts say that because the USDA has explicitly prohibited research conducted before 2000 from being considered, much of the strongest science-based advice on dietary fats and cardiovascular disease risk will be excluded. And for establishing guidance for the feeding of babies and toddlers, renowned experts have collaborated on guidelines that will be ineligible for consideration because they aren't the USDA scientists' own systematic reviews.

"Why ignore all this work already being done?" asked Bonnie Liebman, director of nutrition for the Center for Science in the Public Interest. "My guess is the USDA wants to control the evidence that can be examined by the new advisory committee. By excluding existing reviews, it can essentially ignore all of the previous reviews that made meat, dairy and sugary drinks look bad."