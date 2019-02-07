On Tuesday evening, President Donald Trump repeated his standard foreign policy line during the State of the Union address, saying that he wants to put “America’s interests first.” As usual, that meant strong lines on immigration and trade — and praise for his own diplomatic efforts over the past year.

Here’s what Trump said during the speech about the biggest foreign policy issues:

North Korea: Trump announced that his second summit with North Korean leader Kim Jong Un will take place on Feb. 27 and 28 in Danang, Vietnam. He commended his decision to engage with Kim, saying the United States “would be in a major war with North Korea” had he not been elected president.

It’s not clear how effective this second meeting will be. Trump’s summit with Kim in Singapore last June was a show of good faith and diplomacy, but negotiations between the two sides have produced virtually no progress since then.

Immigration: Trump stuck to his usual positions on immigration, reiterating his calls to fund his border wall between the United States and Mexico. Migrants who risk their lives to cross the border are part of an “urgent national crisis,” he said.

Trump again warned that “large organized caravans” are on the march toward the United States. He also claimed that the MS-13 gang is operating “in at least 20 different American states” and that his administration is “removing these gang members by the thousands.” The Washington Post’s fact-checkers said this claim was “dubious.”

Venezuela: On Venezuela, Trump emphasized his support for Juan Guaidó, the opposition leader whom the United States and many other countries have recognized as Venezuela’s interim president.

“We stand with the Venezuelan people and their noble quest for freedom,” Trump said. He then took aim at Venezuelan President Nicolás Maduro’s socialist policies, saying they turned the state into one of “abject poverty and despair.”

In a somewhat unexpected move, he compared Maduro’s authoritarian socialism to democratic socialists in the United States. He said he was alarmed by what he said were new calls to adopt socialism in the United States, adding, “America will never be a socialist country.”