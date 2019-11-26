How they were selected
The Star Tribune's all-metro teams and Metro Player of the Year were chosen based on nominations from metro-area coaches, conversations with a panel of coaches and staff observations.
More from Star Tribune
More from Star Tribune
More from Star Tribune
More from Star Tribune
More from Star Tribune
More From Star Tribune
More From Sports
Sports
Star Tribune All-Metro second-team offense
Quarterbacks• Aidan Bouman, Buffalo• Jake Breitbach, ArmstrongRunning backs• Johnny Shabaz, Lakeville South• Terrance Kamara, Minneapolis North• Joe Nordstrom, Elk RiverReceivers• Thai Bowman, Armstrong• Terry Lockett, SMBAthlete• Kaleb Blaha, Fridley• Dorian Singer, Tartan, jr.Linemen• Jalen Travis,…
Sports
Star Tribune All-Metro football first-team offense
First team OFfense (Senior unless noted)QUARTERBACKJalen Suggs, SMB Wolfpack, 6-4, 195: Transcendent athlete who consistently takes over games when needed. A leader and playmaker at…
Sports
How the Star Tribune All-Metro football team was selected
How they were selectedThe Star Tribune's all-metro teams and Metro Player of the Year were chosen based on nominations from metro-area coaches, conversations with a…
Sports
All-Metro football second-team defense
Linemen• A.J. Hunt, Mounds View• Randy Keumogne, Tartan• Pierce Oppong, Bloom. Jefferson• Justice Sullivan, Eden Prairie, jr.Linebackers• Jonathan Bunce, Edina• Dacion Francis, Armstrong• Anthony Gipson, Maple Grove• Marcus Holasek, Chaska• Garret Strating, CentennialDefensive backs• Steve…
Sports
Star Tribune All-Metro football first-team defense
LinemEnLandon Carter, Lakeville North, 6-2, 215: Faster off the ball than any of the great Panther linemen Brian Vossen coached in the past decade. Tallied…