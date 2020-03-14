In a wild span of 72 hours of precautions and reactions to the spread of coronavirus, the sports landscape went from conducting business as usual to preparing for fan-less venues to near-total shutdown. The New York Post’s Ryan Dunleavy chronicled it all, including the indefinite suspension or delayed start of three major professional leagues and the abrupt end of the college basketball season, without March Madness (all times Eastern):

Tuesday

11:21 a.m. The Ivy League becomes the first conference to cancel men’s and women’s basketball tournaments, declaring regular-season champions as NCAA tournament automatic-berth recipients.

Wednesday

2:10 p.m. The Golden State Warriors announce that Thursday’s game against the Brooklyn Nets will be played without fans, in compliance with San Francisco government orders.

2:44 p.m. The Ohio governor announces Tuesday’s NCAA tournament First Four in Dayton will be closed to fans.

Hammond Stadium worker Paul Francis stands outside the Minnesota Twins’ clubhouse after a game between the Twins and the Baltimore Orioles was canceled Thursday, March 12, 2020, in Fort Myers, Fla. Major League Baseball has suspended the rest of its spring training game schedule because of the coronavirus outbreak. MLB is also delaying the start of its regular season by at least two weeks. (AP Photo/Elise Amendola)

4:30 p.m. The NCAA announces men’s the basketball tournament will be held as scheduled but closed to fans.

5:24 p.m. The University of Michigan cancels its spring football game. Ohio State follows suit.

6 p.m. Juventus soccer player Daniele Rugani becomes first known professional athlete to test positive for coronavirus.

6:38 p.m. The Big Ten closes its men’s basketball tournament and all spring sports competition to fans.

7:58 p.m. The ACC closes its men’s basketball tournament to fans.

8:40 p.m. The Utah Jazz-Oklahoma Thunder NBA game is postponed with players on court for warmups.

8:53 p.m. The Pac-12 closes its men’s basketball tournament to fans.

9:11 p.m. The SEC closes its men’s basketball tournament to fans.

9:27 p.m. Jazz All-Star center Rudy Gobert reportedly tests positive for coronavirus.

9:32 p.m. The NBA announces season is suspended indefinitely but underway games are played to completion.

10:40 p.m. Nebraska men’s basketball coach Fred Hoiberg leaves a Big Ten tournament game against Indiana and is taken to a hospital, where he is later diagnosed with influenza.

10:44 p.m. The Big East closes its men’s basketball tournament to fans.

Thursday

10:32 a.m. The ATP suspends men’s professional tennis tour for six weeks.

10:49 a.m. Donovan Mitchell — Gobert’s Jazz teammate — tests positive for coronavirus. ESPN reports Gobert was “careless in the locker room, touching other players and their belongings.”

11:42 a.m. Major League Soccer suspends its season for 30 days.

Big Ten commissioner Kevin Warren addresses the media in Indianapolis, Thursday, March 12, 2020, after it was announced that the remainder of the Big Ten Conference men’s basketball tournament will be cancelled. (AP Photo/Michael Conroy)

11:49 a.m. Big Ten cancels men’s basketball tournament, with Rutgers and Michigan warming up for their noon game.

11:54 a.m. U.S. Soccer cancels all matches in March and April for the men’s and women’s senior teams.

11:59 a.m. The NHL suspends the season indefinitely.

Noon: The Big East tournament game between St. John’s and Creighton tips off at Madison Square Garden.

12:06 p.m. The SEC cancels its men’s basketball tournament.

12:15 p.m. The ACC cancels its men’s basketball tournament.

12:17 p.m. The Pac-12 cancels its men’s basketball tournament.

12:40 p.m. The Big 12 cancels its men’s basketball tournament.

Nebraska head coach Fred Hoiberg calls a play during the first half of an NCAA college basketball game against Indiana at the Big Ten Conference tournament, Wednesday, March 11, 2020, in Indianapolis. (AP Photo/Darron Cummings)

12:43 p.m. PGA Tour announces all events across all tours are closed to fans beginning Friday at the Players Championship through April 5 at the Valero Texas Open.

1:09 p.m. The Big East cancels the St. John’s-Creighton game at halftime and calls off the rest of the tournament.

1:33 p.m. NASCAR announces its upcoming races in Atlanta and Miami will be held but closed to fans.

1:41 p.m. MLB cancels the rest of spring training, advises (but not requires) players to stay near team spring facilities and medical staff, and delays Opening Day by at least two weeks.

4:16 p.m. The NCAA cancels all remaining winter and spring championships.

9:59 p.m. PGA Tour calls off Players Championship after first round and cancels events through April 5.

Friday

7 a.m. Games in the English Premier League and all other top-level English fixtures are suspended until April 3 at the earliest.

Utah Jazz center Rudy Gobert (27) talks with guard Donovan Mitchell

11 a.m. Augusta National Golf Club, “considering the latest information and expert analysis,” announces the Masters has been postponed.

11:10 a.m. Boston Mayor Marty Walsh announces the Boston Marathon will be postponed from April 20 to Sept. 14, the first time in its 124-year history the race will be delayed.

11:52 a.m. NASCAR postpones its next two races in Atlanta and Miami. IndyCar cancels the next four races.









