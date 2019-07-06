When the sun was a newborn and Earth was in its infancy, the solar system could be a cruel and chaotic place. Dozens of would-be worlds, called “protoplanets,” careened about, occasionally obliterating each other.

Out of this darkness emerged a mysterious, Mars-sized body scientists call Theia. We don’t know where it came from. But 4.5 billion years ago, we are confident, it came barreling toward Earth.

The planets crashed together. Theia was destroyed. Billions of pounds of rocks were tossed into orbit. By the time the dust cleared, those rocks had coalesced into a brand-new body: the moon.

This moment of creation changed the course of Earth’s history. The presence of a large, rocky satellite gave Earth a partner and protector. For 4.5 billion years the moon has stabilized Earth’s tilt, lengthened its days, summoned its tides. We might not exist without it.

The story of the moon’s origin, called the “Giant Impact Hypothesis,” is supported by a host of scientific studies. Lunar rocks bear the same chemical fingerprints as material from Earth. Experiments showed that the moon is missing certain easily vaporized molecules, like oxygen and carbon dioxide.

In the millennia after the moon’s creation, its surface remained molten. Had anyone been around on Earth to witness it, they would have seen a huge red orb in the sky, 10 times larger than the moon we know today.

The moon was much closer then, and the Earth spun so fast that the sun rose and set every 6 hours. The moon trailed behind us in our orbit, tugging at our planet, slowing our rotation and simultaneously drifting slightly farther away.

More than a billion years ago, when microscopic green and purple algae flourished in vast sulfuric seas, a day on Earth lasted 18 hours and the moon was 24,000 miles closer.

By the time of the dinosaurs, days were 20 minutes short of their current length.

Humans, who have only ever known a 23-hour, 56-minute day, are lucky to live when we do. At its current distance, the moon takes up the same amount of space in the sky as the sun — a cosmic coincidence that allows us to experience the grandeur of a total solar eclipse. Of all the Earthlings in history, we are among the few who have witnessed the light show of the solar corona.

But the moon keeps receding by about an inch and a half each year, and the time between sunrises stretches by 2 milliseconds every century. In about 650 million years, the moon will seem so small to us it will no longer be able to block the sun. The era of eclipses will be over.