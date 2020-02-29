Mailboxes are flooded with tax forms every year around this time, and many of them can be confusing or involve seemingly trivial amounts of money. But you shove those pieces of paper into a drawer, beware — the IRS probably already knows what’s in that drawer. Two tax pros explain.

Double trouble. Many tax forms you receive at tax time don’t go only to you; in many cases, the senders give copies to the IRS as well. Those forms, called information returns, typically are records of certain payments you received or made during the tax year that you usually need to report on your tax return. Some of the most common information returns are W-2s, which report wages earned from a job, and 1099s, which report money received for things such as freelance work, dividends or interest.

But other money moves you make could put information returns in the IRS’ mailbox, too, said Ignatius Jackson, a certified public accountant in Phoenix. Distributions from retirement accounts could generate an information return, for example.

Meeting your match. Why the copies for all of these? The IRS uses information returns to double-check you.

Donna Mullin, a certified public accountant and director at Boyer & Ritter in Camp Hill, Pa., said she has seen clients receive notices for very small amounts. But two things can help avoid the headache, she said.

Check your information returns for accuracy. If your employer sends you a W-2 that says you earned more than you did, don’t ignore it.

“The best thing for you to do if you get a wrong one is to contact the issuer — the person who gave it to you — and ask for correction,” she said. “It’s awfully hard to prove you didn’t have that income if somebody else says you did.”

If after you file your taxes an unexpected information return lands in your mailbox or you find one you shoved in a drawer weeks ago, you can get a do-over by filing IRS Form 1040X to amend your tax return, Jackson said.

Don’t automatically assume you screwed up. If the IRS sends a bill for more taxes and claims you owe because its records don’t match the return you filed, take a minute to review everything carefully before busting out the checkbook. “A lot of people just pay it when in fact they don’t necessarily owe the money,” Mullin said.

Often the issue is that something on your tax return is labeled slightly differently than what’s on the information return, she said. “In more cases than not, certainly if the return’s professionally prepared, the IRS is wrong, but the matching’s just not working perfectly,” Mullin said. “Nine times out of 10 they’re wrong; we’re right.”

E-mail: torem@nerdwallet.com.