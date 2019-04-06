The crashes were brutal. With no warning, the front wheel on the three-wheeled BOB jogging strollers fell off, causing the carriages to careen and even flip over. Adults shattered bones. They tore ligaments. Children smashed their teeth. They gashed their faces. One child bled from his ear canal.

Staff members at the Consumer Product Safety Commission collected 200 consumer-submitted reports from 2012 to 2018 of spontaneous failure of the stroller wheel, which is secured to a front fork by a quick-release lever, like on a bicycle. Nearly 100 adults and children were injured, according to the commission. The agency's staff members investigated for months before deciding in 2017 that one of the most popular jogging strollers on the market was unsafe and needed to be recalled.

"The danger that was there was just so obvious," said Marietta Robinson, a former Democratic commissioner who was still at the agency when the injury reports surfaced. "It was appalling."

But BOB's maker, Britax Child Safety, refused the agency's request in 2017 for a voluntary recall of nearly 500,000 strollers. The company said the strollers were safe when used as instructed and met industry standards for safety.

The agency didn't back down. It sued to force a recall in February 2018. Britax kept fighting. That was unusual. Companies normally want to avoid public clashes with safety regulators, according to past and current agency staff members.

But the leadership of the safety agency was about to change.

And that meant Britax might not have to recall the BOB after all.

The Britax case shows how changes in the safety agency's leadership under President Donald Trump influenced the handling of a product that the commission believed had injured consumers. The case was even more striking because it unfolded as Republicans assumed day-to-day control of the agency, eventually earning a majority on the agency's oversight commission for the first time in more than a decade.

According to a review of documents by the Washington Post and interviews with eight current and former senior agency officials, the agency's Republican chairwoman kept Democratic commissioners in the dark about the stroller investigation and then helped end the case in court. Some spoke on the condition of anonymity because of agency rules against discussing cases.

These events occurred with little notice amid other, higher-profile deregulatory moves by the Trump administration. But consumer advocates said changes at the Consumer Product Safety Commission could be a worrisome sign of regulators pulling back at an agency that oversees safety in 15,000 everyday products, from toys and dressers to lawn mowers and table saws.

The agency has historically been a leader in protecting children, passing strict limits on lead in children's toys and ending the sale of deadly drop-side cribs. Its lawsuit against Britax ended in November with a settlement, approved by a 3-to-2 commission vote reflecting the new Republican majority. In a rare written dissent, the panel's two Democrats called the settlement "aggressively misleading" for seeking to downplay the risks to consumers.

Under the terms of the settlement, Britax needed to launch a public-safety campaign and offer replacement parts or discounts on new strollers to affected users who requested them. But, as the company noted in a news release, it was "pleased to announce" a resolution that didn't include a recall or formal correction plan. Company President Robert McCutcheon said in a statement to the Post that Britax "contested CPSC's action to request a recall of BOB strollers because there is no defect in these products."

"Their strategy worked," said Rebecca Weintraub, general counsel at the advocacy group Consumer Federation of America. "But the settlement is incredibly weak and fails to protect consumers."

'It freaked me out'

The stroller was a gift from her mom.

The BOB — as its fans call it — seemed like a perfect choice for Tess Sawyer, an avid runner and a first-time mom living outside Cleveland.

Her BOB Revolution could really move on its three air-filled tires. It looked rugged, like a stroller SUV. Marketing materials showed it being pushed along dirt trails and park paths. Baby stores and outdoor shops such as REI sold the $400-to-$600 stroller.

In September 2016, Sawyer said, she went for a run with her daughter strapped into her BOB. She was sprinting down the sidewalk with the stroller and "all of the sudden the wheel falls off," Sawyer, now 26, recalled. "No indication. No red flag."

The front of the stroller dipped forward. The back wheels lifted off the ground. Sawyer struggled for control. She wasn't hurt. Her daughter, not yet a year old, was rattled but fine. "It freaked me out," Sawyer said.

When she returned home, Sawyer contacted Britax. The company sent her a new front wheel, Sawyer said, same as the first one. But that was it.

"They gave us no reason to believe that something was wrong with the stroller," Sawyer said. "It was like it was just a crazy accident."

But BOB's wheel problems were well-documented by then. Even BOB's corporate site carried a review by a mother claiming her stroller's wheel fell off while she was running with her son. Her post's headline: "Scary moment."

BOB had produced a special online video in 2013 to instruct users on its use. A few months later, it added a hang tag to its strollers that warned about the dangers of incorrectly using the device.

But the front-wheel accidents kept happening — and, according to the agency's later lawsuit, the company failed to disclose many of these incidents to regulators. This prevented the agency from learning early on about the scale of the problem, according to two people familiar with the situation.

Britax said in a statement it "complied with all legal and regulatory reporting requirements."

Britax in 2016 announced it had redesigned the BOB's quick release "for added safety and usability," according to a news release.

The new design had a closed stroller fork and modified quick release, so the wheel couldn't fall out as easily.

But that left nearly 500,000 BOBs with the original design.

Senators want answers

Last week, two Democratic senators said they plan to seek documents from the Consumer Product Safety Commission's acting chairwoman about her role in the agency's safety investigations.

Ann Marie Buerkle, the acting chairwoman, is awaiting confirmation by the full Senate to continue serving at the agency beyond this year. Her nominations by Trump for both commissioner and chairwoman passed a Senate committee Wednesday on a 14-12 party-line vote.

Sens. Richard Blumenthal, D-Conn., and Edward Markey, D-Mass. — who voted against Buerkle's nominations in the committee — said later in a statement that they hoped the documents "would reveal the extent of her role in undermining product safety investigations and other potential wrongdoing."

Buerkle was chairwoman — responsible for running the agency — when agency staff first pushed to recall the BOB in early 2017.

At that point, staff members had been studying the issue for nearly a year. They compiled in-depth injury reports. They collected epidemiological data. They ran engineering tests, even taking the stroller out to understand why the wheel failed, according to two people familiar with the agency's findings.

Buerkle for months had hid the investigation from the agency's Democratic commissioners and then pushed Britax's case toward settlement.

Buerkle released a statement Wednesday that called the Post article "misleading," adding that the agency's settlement with Britax "advances consumer safety."

'The trust is gone'

Sawyer didn't know about the BOB's quick-release problems until a Post reporter contacted her in February. She didn't know about Britax's information campaign.

She didn't know about the potential fixes being offered.

Now, she's afraid to use her BOB. She doesn't want to take it out for a run. She doesn't want to put her daughter in it, and she can't imagine selling the stroller to someone.

Britax won its fight against a recall, she said.

But it lost something, too.

"The trust," she said, "is gone."