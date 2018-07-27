Melvin Flath encountered a Frankenstein’s monster of a vehicle — a boat-truck hybrid snatched up from a postwar surplus sale — and had an idea.

The vehicle was a 2½-ton military cargo hauler sealed tight with a makeshift hull to move troops and supplies ashore during War War II. But Flath envisioned a new life for the DUKW: hauling sightseers eager to experience the twisting waterways and sandstone formations along the Wisconsin River.

The first vehicle, owned by Flath’s business partner Robert Unger, set out in 1946, lumbering through the serene Wisconsin Dells region, teeming with deer and turkey.

Troops in Normandy, Italy and the Pacific had already untangled the initials, calling the vehicles Ducks. The name stuck for Unger and Flath.

The Original Wisconsin Ducks now operates 92 authentic but modernized DUKW vehicles, general manager Dan Gavinski said.

The business model grew nationwide, arriving in Branson, Mo., 40 years ago.

Duck boats sit idle in the parking lot of Ride the Ducks in Branson, Mo. One of the company’s duck boats capsized, resulting in 17 deaths on Table Rock Lake.

On July 19, a replica of one of the vehicles capsized and submerged into Table Rock Lake in Branson, killing at least 17 people, including a 1-year-old.

The tragedy is not the first involving the vehicles, whose history is charted over seven decades, an unlikely success story of military ingenuity.

It was not officially called a Duck, however. General Motors manufactured the vehicle. The model year of 1942 carried the letter D; a letter U for amphibious utility truck; K for front-wheel-drive; and W for dual rear-driving axles.

Its development partially solved the ancient problem of amphibious combat — how to get troops, ammunition and supplies off ships and onto the shore in great numbers.

Critical to war effort

DUKWs carried as much as 5,000 pounds of equipment, including artillery pieces desperately needed to pound enemy positions as friendly troops scurry on the beach under fire. One vehicle could carry up to 25 troops at once.

But top war planners showed little interest in its design phase, even ahead of a planned demonstration of the prototype’s abilities off Cape Cod in 1942. Until a massive, near-hurricane storm hit.

The skies darkened and churned the water that Dec. 1, days before the exercise. A Coast Guard vessel smashed against a sandbar. The violent waves kept rescue boats away.

One of the designers of the vehicle tore across the sand in the DUKW and plunged into the water to help pluck seven Guardsmen from the boat as it broke apart.

Just eight months later, Gen. George Patton used 1,000 DUKW vehicles for the crucial mission of resupply for the invasion of Sicily in July 1943.

The vehicle was a vital tool in that campaign. The DUKW adopted a new engineering feat to transition from water to land and back. Its tires could deflate at will, allowing drivers to churn through the challenging terrain.

Some DUKWs operators were deputized to move 20 miles inland to burst through the sand hills, then ordered to return to move artillery pieces over high dunes.

One was captured by German troops, but they apparently were baffled by the array of levers and switches that pumped out water, cranked the propeller and operated the tire inflation. The vehicle was recaptured the next day in the exact same spot.

The military prepared more DUKWs for the June 1944 Normandy invasion. About 18 million tons of supplies were brought to the shores in the first 90 days.

But those operations came at a deadly cost. The vehicles proved to be unseaworthy in trials while carrying heavy loads. Several DUKWs sank after unloading off tank landing ships, either felled by enemy fire or large waves.

Its drawbacks also appeared in Sicily. But the vehicles were mostly a boon to the war effort in both Europe and the Pacific.

They also gave segregated black troops opportunities to prove their mettle. The Army’s 476th Amphibian Truck Company, an African-American unit, powered through the water to land DUKWs on the volcanic sand beach of Iwo Jima in 1945.

Reborn for tourism

DUKWs saw some service in the Korean War and were later phased out of service. Some were bought by police departments and fire departments for water rescue work.

Others became sightseeing vehicles. Tour companies as far as Dublin tout their DUKW connections to the war.

It is unclear how the deadly incident in Branson may affect the Duck boat industry. More than 40 people have died in incidents involving Ducks since 1999.

The stakes are high in some places. Original Wisconsin Ducks is one of the top tourist attractions in the state, Gavinski said. The company is in its 73rd season.

Gavinski told the Associated Press the Original Wisconsin Ducks has no plans to change how it operates after 73 years of safe rides. But his company operates World War II-vintage boats, not the modified modern version used in the Branson accident.

And they might be the only way to completely experience the sandstone cathedrals in the Wisconsin Dells, from trail to river, river to trail.

There is something indescribably special about it, Gavinski said. Nearly half of his visitors are repeat customers, coming back to touch relics of a war that grows more distant every season.