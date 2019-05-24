How the 2017 and '19 teams compare
The Gophers softball team went 54-3 two years ago but did not receive a top 16 seed to host an NCAA regional, instead heading to Alabama, losing to the Crimson Tide twice and getting eliminated with a final record of 56-5. This year's team is 44-12 and seeded No. 7, getting ready to host an NCAA super regional for the first time. A statistical comparison between the two Gophers teams:
CATEGORY STAT (NATIONAL RANK)
2017 2019
ERA 1.19 (2nd) 1.66 (9th)
Home runs/game 1.07 (13th) 1.25 (15th)
Fielding percentage .968 (55th) .978 (7th)
