Roseville-based gut-health company Rebiotix has developed what it says is an objective system to measure changes in the intestine that can leave hospital patients vulnerable to deadly "C. Diff" infections.

The Microbiome Health Index (MHI), announced on Monday by Rebiotix, is intended to provide the gut-microbe research community with an objective way to measure the effectiveness of experimental treatments developed for gut health.

Specifically, the MHI quantifies the relationship between four key classes of bacteria into a single metric that can identify people who have unhealthy imbalances in the microbial communities in their intestines.

Such imbalances are thought to affect the body's immune system, metabolism, digestive health and even cancer and mental health. The Food and Drug Administration has not granted formal approval to any application of gut-microbiome medicine, though drug candidates are in clinical trials.

Separately, the FDA allows doctors to treat patients in clinic for stubborn infections of the bacterium clostridium difficile, or "C. Diff," which causes bouts of serious diarrhea in many of the roughly 500,000 people per year who contract infections. More than 29,000 people die annually from the disease, which commonly takes root after a patient takes powerful antibiotics that wipe out the natural gut microbes that normally keep C. Diff in check.

Rebiotix has already used its MHI tool in a Phase 3 clinical trial for its microbiota drug candidate RBX2660 for recurrent C. Diff infection. A smaller Phase 2 trial on it last year found that 79 percent of 132 patients who received two doses of RBX2660 had successful treatments eight weeks after treatment, compared to 52 percent of patients in a historical control arm. (Common adverse events included diarrhea, abdominal pain, flatulence and constipation.)

MHI is also being used in the Phase 1 clinical trial Rebiotix' RBX7455, which is similar to RBX2660, but administered in capsule form instead of via enema.

The raw microbes that makes up both drugs are derived from human stool, which is taken from approved donors and screened for pathogens before being processed into material that the FDA considers a drug. The material is used in what's known as a fecal microbiome transplant, or FMT, in which the recipient's intestine is repopulated with a donor's microbes to fight off infection.

While such a therapy may present an "ick factor" for some observers, doctors and microbiome experts say patients in the throes of serious ongoing treatment-resistant diarrhea from C. Diff don't tend to have the same hang-ups as a healthy person thinking about it.

The MHI was developed in partnership with St. Louis-based data analytics firm BioRankings, which has expertise in microbiome data analysis as well as statistical due-diligence for health-science investors.

"The human microbiome is a new frontier where very little analytical methodology or rigorous statistical methods have been developed specifically for this type of data," said Bill Shannon, managing partner of analytics at BioRankings, in a news release. "Our vision is for MHI to become a standard measure for microbiome research, potentially serving as a validated endpoint for clinical trials and providing both a predictive measure and actionable data."

Rebiotix CEO Lee Jones said in a recent interview that although her company is leading the small pack of companies working on microbiome therapies today, the field is still young and market interest is likely to kick up over time as the therapies show results in trials.

"This market is at its very early infancy and the more people involved in this space, the better it is for everyone. Then we're all generating data" and examining it, she said. "I would imagine that there is going to be a lot of competition — and I would expect that, given the opportunities in this industry."