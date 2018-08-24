Women make up about 60 percent of Alzheimer’s disease patients in the United States, and over her lifetime, a woman is almost twice as likely than a man to develop the memory-robbing condition.

New research offers tantalizing clues as to why, suggesting that either hormonal influences or pregnancy-related changes in the immune system — or both — may nudge a woman’s risk for dementia in one direction or the other.

In a study that tracked almost 15,000 U.S. women, researchers found that women who gave birth to three or more children were less likely than those who had a single child to develop dementia. It also found that women whose lifetime span of fertility was shorter appeared more likely to develop dementia than were those who began menstruating earlier.

The findings offer an early clue that hormones, specifically estrogen, may exert some influence on a woman’s risk of dementia. They emerged from the first study to explore women’s lifetime dementia prospects by tracking a very large group of women over a long period — for some, as long as 53 years.

In other research, a pilot study that captured the pregnancy histories of 133 British women offered evidence that a female’s likelihood of developing dementia declined as the number of months she had spent pregnant rose. The author of the pilot study, UCLA anthropologist Molly Fox, said her findings suggest that profound changes in the immune system wrought by pregnancy may influence dementia risk.

For decades, researchers presumed that women were more likely than men to develop dementia because they are more likely than men to survive into old age. But the new research has offered some intriguing alternative hypotheses: that women, who evolved to spend much of their fertile years in pregnancy, might long have accrued protections against dementia equal to a man’s. But as families have become smaller, women have lived longer, and their reproductive years have come to account for a smaller share of their lives, it’s possible that women’s dementia risk has risen.

During pregnancy, particularly in the first trimester of pregnancy, a woman’s immune system undergoes dramatic reorganization to allow the development of a fetus that could be construed as a foreign invader. If immune overreaction is a feature of dementias such as Alzheimer’s disease, then there might be some protective value to getting the immune system to “stand down” during early pregnancy, Fox said.