Parenthood comes with countless surprises. Like, for instance, the sudden lack of opportunities for Mom and Dad to get a workout.

Even if it's possible to tote the kid along to the gym, there's a lot more to consider beyond your number of reps — and a lot more to cram into your gym bag.

And although it seems it should get easier to carve out me-time as tykes turn into tweens, don't count on it.

If you don't want to take an 18-year break from exercise, consider these strategies to make workouts work for families.

Parents of infants

Congratulations, you now have a weight — one that cries.

Urban Evolution co-owner Malikah Lakhani trained with kettle bells while holding her 2-year-old twins, Rahi and Rumi Maniktahla, at her parkour gym in Alexandria, Va., on July 14, 2018.

Surprisingly, this can be an opportunity, said Amanda Holliday, a dance fitness teacher whose son was born in 2016. Holliday got bored rocking her son to sleep at 3 a.m., so she started adding some salsa moves. Eventually, she developed a workout that incorporated smooth steps to get the heart rate up, a little belly dancing to work the core, plus squats and lunges for toning. Of course, as the kid gets heavier each week, it's more of a challenge.

There's also plenty you can do with a kid in a stroller. Stroller Strides, a class developed by Fit4Mom (which has several franchises in the Twin Cities), is a total body workout designed for moms with infants or very young children in tow.

Parents of toddlers

Once kids advance from crawling to walking to please-stop-at-the-corner zooming, all parents become expert sprinters. If you want to supplement those short bursts of running, look for a workout class for toddlers and their parents. Some gyms offer combo classes in parkour, Ninja warrior gyms, even family zumba.

Parents of grade-schoolers

Kids will naturally be curious about the kinds of activities you do for fitness, and as they get older, they can actually do them with you — such as hike a trail, bend into yoga poses or even take short runs.

Clay Smith of Mobile, Ala., had never been a runner. But when his son Stone was 6 and already quite speedy, his gym teacher recommended signing him up for a 5K. So, both father and son trained for a few weeks. "And we had a good time," says Smith, 42, who credits his now-13-year-old son for helping the whole family (including his wife and 11-year-old daughter) get into the habit of running together whenever possible.

Smith's advice? Finding a community — especially one with other parents and kids — makes it easier to log miles.

If your kids aren't into running, see if they'd like to bike beside you while you run.

Jennifer Lungren, 44, has been teaching fitness classes for moms for 15 years. She recently went on a 40-minute run while her 8-year-old pedaled a bike beside her. Their paces matched up, and they were able to chitchat the whole way. When they got home, her daughter asked, "Can we do that again sometime?"

Parents of tweens and teens

With softball, swimming and soccer, your kids are finally more independent.

You? Not so much.

Instead of twiddling your thumbs between your kids' practices and games, take a quick run. Or pack some resistance bands, a yoga mat or weights in the car for an on-the-go workout.

When exercising with teens, parents have to remember they are not the coach. Pushing teens too hard can backfire, said Ricky Ricardo Aguilar, who runs the Urban Boxing kids program in Washington D.C.

"Of course we want the best for our kids, but you can lose track of what's important."

Alicia Phillips Mandaville and her son, Ike, worked out together at the Urban Evolution parkour gym in Alexandria.

He was hired recently to do a personal training session for an entire family — teenage son, 20-something daughter and their parents. "Dad was hitting hard, and mom was a little slower, but no one felt left out," Aguilar says. "In boxing, everyone is at their own level."

The boxing ring also offers an apt metaphor for getting exercise while child-rearing: You have to roll with the punches.