The first season of "13 Reasons Why" was the most dissected show on social media last year, in part because of its direct dealings with the events leading to a fictional teen's suicide. The second season, which drops Friday on Netflix, is certain to create plenty of additional buzz as it chronicles the characters' reactions to Hannah's death.

Plenty of schools and organizations are expressing their concerns about the series' return.

In a letter to parents, counselors at St. Paul Academy and Summit School criticized the drama for perpetuating myths about suicide and glamorizing mental health struggles

"While the show is compelling and dramatic, it does not model what we encourage students to do if they are struggling with depression or other mental health issues," the letter said.

Netflix is responding to concerns with a resource guide that links to various organizations including the National Institute of Mental Health and the Anxiety and Depression Association of America.