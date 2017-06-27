Here are the average rents and vacancy rates for various rental housing floor plan options in the Twin Cities and surrounding areas. The information is provided by Marquette Advisors' fourth-quarter review of rental properties, for the months October through December 2018.

North Suburbs includes Anoka, Blaine, Champlin, Columbia Heights, Coon Rapids, Fridley, Mounds View, New Brighton, St. Anthony and Spring Lake Park.

Northwest-West-Southwest Suburbs includes Bloomington, Brooklyn Center, Brooklyn Park, Chanhassen, Chaska, Crystal, Eden Prairie, Edina, Excelsior, Golden Valley, Hopkins, Maple Grove, Minnetonka, Mound, New Hope, Osseo, Plymouth, Richfield, Robbinsdale, Spring Park, St. Louis Park and Wayzata.

East Suburbs includes Arden Hills, Cottage Grove, Falcon Heights, Lauderdale, Little Canada, Maplewood, Newport, North St. Paul, Oakdale, Roseville, Shoreview, Stillwater, Vadnais Heights, White Bear Lake and Woodbury.

South of Minnesota River Suburbs includes Apple Valley, Burnsville, Eagan, Farmington, Inver Grove Heights, Lakeville, Lilydale, Mendota Heights, Prior Lake, Rosemound, Savage, Shakopee, South St. Paul and West St. Paul.