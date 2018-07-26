Canterbury Park recently put out a video featuring Star Tribune handicapper Johnny Love, in which he talks about everything from how he makes his picks to his previous career as a professional wrestler to his biggest win as a horseplayer. (Yes, it's a very healthy five-figure payout. No, it wasn't at Canterbury.)
And there was the time he did have a Pick-4 ticket in Canterbury selections for the Star Tribune, which included a high-paying longshot in one of the four races that he needed to get right.
"The ticket only paid $700-some because so many people played my ticket," Love said. "I did get some hate e-mails because people were upset that I put my picks] in the newspaper."
(Translation for non-horseplayers: if Love had kept his horses to himself, there would have been more money for fewer winners.)
We're not giving away anything else. You can watch the video here.
