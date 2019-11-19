– After spending months in anxious passivity, staking their hopes on Joe Biden and little else, moderate Democrats appear suddenly determined to fight for control of their party in the 2020 elections.

The shift in attitude has come in fits and starts over the past few weeks, seemingly more as an organic turn in the political season than as a product of coordinated action by party leaders. But each assertive act has seemed to build on the one before, starting with a debate-stage clash last month over Medicare for All and culminating in recent days with the entry of two moderate candidates, Michael Bloomberg and Deval Patrick, and a gentle warning from former President Barack Obama that Democrats should not overestimate voters' appetite for drastic change.

Most convincing to some Democrats may be the off-year elections this month in Kentucky and Louisiana, where moderate-to-conservative Democrats prevailed in governors' races that President Donald Trump worked strenuously to win. The victories bolstered the argument, advanced by some leading Democrats, that the party could peel away some of Trump's supporters by avoiding "litmus test" battles and courting the political middle.

"Clearly, factually, people who voted for Trump voted for our Democratic gubernatorial candidates," said Gov. Gina Raimondo of Rhode Island, a moderate who leads the Democratic Governors Association. She said Democrats could win those voters in 2020 with a "message of unity" and pragmatic promises on issues like health care and student debt.

For months the Democratic race was defined in terms of which candidate could promise the most daring policy reforms — a contest in which former Vice President Biden was struggling to keep pace with Sens. Elizabeth Warren of Massachusetts and Bernie Sanders of Vermont. As the most liberal candidates set the agenda, many in the party establishment squirmed, anxious about alienating moderate voters.

Now the primary has become an increasingly jumbled contest, shaped by Democrats' competing appetites for visionary ideas, tactical realism and sheer political novelty. Mayor Pete ­Buttigieg of South Bend, Ind., appears to be harnessing those tensions to his advantage, at least in Iowa, where for the first time he emerged as a clear front-runner in a CNN/Des Moines Register poll this weekend.

In Nevada, where more than a dozen candidates were gathered for the state party's "First in the West" dinner, Rep. Dina Titus was holding up the Democrats' off-year victories as a reason for optimism heading into 2020. But Titus, who has not endorsed a candidate in the presidential race, urged the presidential field to be mindful of the "moderate Democrats in suburban districts" who flipped control of the House last year.

"We have just got to make sure that we appeal across the board," said Titus, who introduced both Biden and Sanders at events this past weekend. "We are a big-tent party."

That proved to be true this month, at least in Louisiana and Kentucky. The Democratic victors in both states, Gov. John Bel Edwards of Louisiana and Andy Beshear, the governor-elect of Kentucky, ran on expanding health care coverage at the state level and largely avoided national issues, like impeachment. Edwards, in particular, positioned himself well to the right of the national Democratic Party, opposing abortion rights and new efforts to regulate firearms.

No Democratic leaders believe either state will be in play at the presidential level in 2020, and few would argue that the party should shift as far to the right as Edwards.

But Rep. Cedric Richmond of Louisiana, a Biden supporter, said Sunday that Democrats should take the election in his state as a sign that "the country is not as far to the left as people would have us believe."

"If you look at Kentucky, if you look at Louisiana, it shows 2020 could be a very good year for Democrats," Richmond said, "but we have to read the tea leaves right, learn the real lesson of what these races are saying."

Democratic voters still appear determined to find a Goldilocks-like option — a candidate who both generates excitement and soothes concern, someone who promises sweeping change but appears capable of winning GOP votes. Warren climbed in the polls for months on the strength of her reform message and a mastery of policy that conveyed reassuring competence, but her poll numbers have slipped recently amid intensive scrutiny of her health care plans.