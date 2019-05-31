Here is how our parks fared in the national review. An (M) indicates “moderate” concern, and (S) indicates “significant” concern:

Mississippi National River and Recreation Area

Visibility: (M)

Health: (M)

Nature: (S)

Climate: (S)

Grand Portage National Monument

Visibility: (M)

Health: (M)

Nature: (S)

Climate: (S)

St. Croix National Scenic Riverway

Visibility: (M)

Health: (M)

Nature: (S)

Climate: (S)

Voyageurs National Park

Visibility: (M)

Health: (M)

Nature: (M)

Climate: (S)

Pipestone National Monument

Visibility: (S)

Health: (M)

Nature: (S)

Climate: (S)