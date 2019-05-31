Here is how our parks fared in the national review. An (M) indicates “moderate” concern, and (S) indicates “significant” concern:
Mississippi National River and Recreation Area
Visibility: (M)
Health: (M)
Nature: (S)
Climate: (S)
Grand Portage National Monument
Visibility: (M)
Health: (M)
Nature: (S)
Climate: (S)
St. Croix National Scenic Riverway
Visibility: (M)
Health: (M)
Nature: (S)
Climate: (S)
Voyageurs National Park
Visibility: (M)
Health: (M)
Nature: (M)
Climate: (S)
Pipestone National Monument
Visibility: (S)
Health: (M)
Nature: (S)
Climate: (S)
