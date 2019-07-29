Budding engineers cluster around a table-sized model of the China Art Museum, a landmark of Shanghai, adding helipads, carrot patches and other improvements with colorful bricks. Prying a child from Lego's vast shop near People's Square can be like unsticking two stubborn bits of Lego.

Li Yang, visiting from Shenzhen, waited for her daughter for two hours.

Zhu Yunfei, watching his son, marveled at the variety: "Coming here to play with him is making up for my childhood," he said. They drop by every week.

Lego's rise in China has been vertiginous. In 2017 it overtook Alpha Group, a local giant, to become the country's leading toy company (not including video games). In the past two years it has opened 89 stores. It wants 50 more by December, which will bring it to 30 cities. Its first Chinese factory started molding bricks in 2016.

'We have not maxed out'

The toy industry is growing by 9% annually in the country, but the Danish firm's Chinese arm notches up "very strong double digits," said Paul Huang, its boss.

A man was silhouetted as he walked by skyscraper models — made of Lego bricks — that are on display at a newly opened Legoland Discovery Center in Beijing.

It has done so even as the brickmaker's global business has looked shakier. In 2017, Lego cut 1,400 jobs and recorded its first drop in revenue and profits in more than a decade. But last year both ticked up, by 4% each.

Lego has thus retained its status as the world's biggest toymaker, snatched from Mattel in 2014 — even as its U.S. rival last year earned its highest revenue in five years from its Barbie dolls.

Newly affluent parents in China have helped Lego recover. "We have not maxed out there, by far," said Lego CEO Niels Christiansen.

As in the West, the educational merits of bricks appeal to Chinese parents. Last year, 98% of those surveyed by Lego said that play was essential for their child's well-being, even more than Americans and Danes.

Lego has astutely catered to local tastes. This year the firm launched three sets specifically for China, the first time it has done so for any country. Fans were delighted at the attention to cultural detail.

One was a Chinese New Year's Eve dinner kit, with tiny red envelopes and chunlian, lucky couplets on banners pasted around doorways. A dragon boat race set included a sticky-rice dumpling, a popular festival snack. The high-quality kits are pricey, costing up to 700 yuan ($100) apiece.

'No art to a Barbie'

With Barbie, Mattel tried to localize in the wrong way. A former Chinese manager at the company called its promotion of a line of cheaper, flimsier dolls "arrogant." Because no effort was put into making her locally relevant, Barbie held none of her usual aspirational appeal, even for spendthrift Chinese.

In 2009 Mattel opened the world's largest Barbie shop on a luxury shopping street in central Shanghai, stuffed with 800 dolls. The six-floor pink colossus confused Chinese parents by offering mothers a spa, designer fashion and "Barbietini" cocktails, and their daughters more age-appropriate attractions. It was a flop and shut two years later.

It is hard to convince prudish parents of the creative merits of frivolous dolls, and grown-up Chinese collectors prefer short and chubby Molly, a popular local poppet.

The Chinese market for construction toys is six times bigger than for dolls. In Zhu's words, "There is no art to a Barbie."

Tellingly, Mattel's most successful brand in China is a maker of educational baby toys, Fisher-Price, with a market share of 1.1%, according to Euromonitor, a data provider. Barbie, with 0.3%, comes a lowly 31st.

By contrast, Lego's 4.5% share puts it firmly in first place. China's market for toys and video games, now $45 billion, is expected to overtake the U.S. in the next few years.