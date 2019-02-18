Towns’ night in Charlotte

How Karl-Anthony Towns, part of Team LeBron, fared in his second All-Star Game:

First half: Played the opening six minutes of the second quarter and had four points (on two dunks in 46 seconds), one rebound, one assist and one steal. He missed both of his three-point attempts.

Second half: With the result hanging in the balance, Team LeBron coach Michael Malone re-inserted Towns at the start of the fourth quarter. Towns responded with seven points — layup, three-pointer, tip-in — in about half a quarter. The tip-in tied the score at 153, and Team LeBron took the lead for good shorty after with Towns still on the floor.

Final stats: Eleven points on 5-for-7 shooting, three rebounds, one assist and one steal in 11 minutes.

All-Star Game totals: In two All-Star Games, Towns has 28 points on 12-for-18 shooting and 13 rebounds.