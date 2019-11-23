By the time Juul’s co-creator stood before a tech audience in April 2016, ads for the e-cigarette aimed to distance the product from a toxic past: “Our company has its roots in Silicon Valley, not in fields of tobacco.”

But when James Monsees, a soon-to-be billionaire, projected a 30-year-old tobacco document on the screen behind him, he grinned. It was an internal memo from the research troves of R.J. Reynolds, the maker of Camel cigarettes. It was stamped “SECRET.” “We also had another leg up,” he said.

A review by the Los Angeles Times of more than 3,000 pages of internal Juul records, obtained by the Food and Drug Administration, found that the concept behind the formula that makes Juul so palatable and addictive dates back more than four decades — to Reynolds’ laboratories.

The key ingredient: nicotine salts.

Juul’s salts contain up to three times the amount of nicotine found in previous e-cigarettes. They use softening chemicals to allow people to take deeper drags without vomiting. And they were developed based on research conducted by the tobacco companies Juul claimed to be leaving behind.

The Times also consulted more than a dozen researchers, policy experts and historians, and reviewed patent applications and videos of Juul’s founders discussing their product. Taken together, the evidence depicts a Silicon Valley startup that purported to “deconstruct” Big Tobacco even as it emulated it, harvesting the industry’s technical savvy to launch a 21st century nicotine arms race.

An illustration shows a man exhaling smoke from an electronic cigarette.

Juul did not address assertions that the company embraced the very industry it sought to dismantle. A spokesperson for Juul acknowledged that the product intentionally “mimicked” the nicotine experience of a traditional cigarette, but explained that the formula was designed that way in order to satisfy the cravings of adult smokers, not children.

But a new generation of nicotine addicts has already been established.

“Reynolds successfully engineered this formula, but it was Juul that ultimately vaporized it — and achieved what Big Tobacco never could,” said Robert Jackler, a Stanford University researcher. “They studied Reynolds literature, took advantage of it, and addicted a new generation of American youth.”

In February 1973, a researcher at Reynolds saw a conundrum: While cigarettes had wide appeal to adults, they would never become “the ‘in’ products” among youths. For a teenager, the physical effects of smoking were “actually quite unpleasant,” Claude E. Teague Jr., who is now deceased, wrote in a confidential memo. “Realistically, if our company is to survive and prosper, over the long term, we must get our share of the youth market.”

Reynolds had known for two decades that its product caused cancer. Still, one of its top researchers, Frank G. Colby, pitched a design late in 1973 that would secure “a larger segment of the youth market” by packing more nicotine.

By boosting nicotine, the addictive chemical, the company could generate faster and more intense addictions among the youngest clients, securing decades of business. But a key challenge was to make nicotine palatable: The chemical had been used as an insecticide since colonial times, and three drops on the tongue could be lethal, said Robert Proctor, a cigarette historian at Stanford. People couldn’t inhale hefty doses without vomiting.

Reynolds scientists found a solution: Combine the high-pH nicotine with a low-pH acid. The result was a neutralized compound — nicotine salt.

To perfect the technique, the company enlisted chemists Thomas Perfetti, 25, a newly minted Ph.D. According to his notes, he stirred flasks of various acids, then added nicotine. All were odorless except one, he wrote, which smelled like “green apples.”

Perfetti synthesized 30 different nicotine salt concoctions, then heated them — like a smoker would — in pursuit of the “maximum release of nicotine.” He also tested the salts’ ability to dissolve into a liquid — a trait that would decades later become central to vaping products like Juul.

On Jan. 18, 1979, Perfetti scribbled his signature on a 17-page final report. The results were stamped “CONFIDENTIAL.” He was soon promoted.

Perfetti, who has since retired, confirmed the details of his research to the Times.

Kaelan Hollon, a spokeswoman for Reynolds, said that although the salts were patented, they were never used in a traditional Reynolds cigarette.

In June 2005, two product design students at Stanford moseyed in front of a classroom to present their graduate thesis. A video of the event shows the students — Adam Bowen and Monsees — pitching a device called Ploom, a vaporizer that would provide “a lot more effective way of releasing nicotine.”

“We can take tobacco back to being a luxury good — and not so much a sort of drug-delivery device,” said Bowen, who went on to become Juul’s co-founder and chief technology officer.

Monsees said the pair had scrutinized Reynolds’ research before designing their product. He projected a snapshot of chemistry charts from the company’s internal records. “They’ve realized that they’re killing off their own client base, so they sunk several billion dollars into this already,” he said.

When Bowen clicked to the final slide, a video began to play: A man gave a testimonial, gripping the vaporizer prototype. “This product is the greatest thing I have ever encountered in my life,” he said. “I will smoke this with enthusiasm, and develop a nicotine habit that will follow me to my grave.”

The class broke into applause, launching Monsees and Bowen into a decade of product development. The Ploom device entered the market and would evolve into Pax, and in 2015, Juul.

From 2016 to 2017, Juul’s sales skyrocketed by more than 640%. Its cartridges were so palatable that teenagers sometimes raced one another to finish inhaling them. Each 5% cartridge contained the nicotine equivalent of about 20 cigarettes.

Anne Schuchat, the principal deputy director of the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention, told Congress in September that doctors believe nicotine salts allow the addictive chemical to “cross the blood-brain barrier and lead to potentially more effect on the developing brain in adolescents.”

“Juul mimics the evil genius of the cigarette — but does it even better,” said Matthew Myers, the president of Tobacco-Free Kids. “They also pulled it off without any of the historical baggage, giving the deceptive illusion that it was safe.”